AES Dublin Advance Registration Pricing Ends This Week

— Advance Registration pricing and discounts, the best rates available on All Access and Product Showcase badges for AES Dublin, ends this Friday, March 8 —

New York, NY — Advance registration for the AES Dublin International Pro Audio Convention will end Friday, March 8, marking less than two weeks until the opening of this year’s event. AES Members receive additional discounts through online Advance Registration, with even deeper discounts for Student Members. One- and two-day All Access registration options are also available and AES Members can register for a complimentary Product Showcase badge.

Offering the best value and the ultimate AES Dublin experience, the four-day All Access badge is the ticket to everything AES Dublin has to offer, including the comprehensive Technical Program of Workshops, Tutorials, Papers, Special Events and the three-day Product Showcase and Professional Sound Expo. Also available are Product Showcase badges, letting attendees explore the hardware and software on display by AES Dublin sponsors, attend the Opening Ceremonies and other Special Events, and participate in the Professional Sound Expo theater sessions covering Recording, Audio Networking, Broadcast Audio and Post-Production/Sound for Picture.

AES Dublin will take place March 20 – 23 at the Dublin Convention Centre. Visit aeseurope.com for complete information on the Convention, including full details on the All Access Technical Program schedule of events, the Professional Sound Expo sessions, Product Showcase participants, presenter information and more.