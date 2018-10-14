Gear Club Podcast to Host Project Studio Expo Recording Stage Events with Tony Visconti and Bob Clearmountain at AES New York Convention

— Gear Club Podcast will record two shows live on the AES New York exhibition floor offering expert insights in real-time —

New York, NY — The upcoming AES New York Convention features a series of exciting exhibition floor events open to all registered attendees with an All Access or Exhibits-Plus badge. A highlight of the Project Studio Expo (PSE) Recording Stage sessions includes two live events hosted by Gear Club Podcast featuring interviews with industry luminaries Tony Visconti and Bob Clearmountain.

Taking place on October 18 at the 145th AES International Convention, Gear Club Podcast will hold an interview with GRAMMY®-winning engineer-producer Tony Visconti. Described as one of the most important figures in the history of rock, Visconti is a record producer, arranger, mixer and musician. Since the late 1960s, he has worked with an array of performers including David Bowie, T. Rex, The Moody Blues, Angelique Kidjo, Kristeen Young and new projects with Perry Farrell and Damon Albarn in 2018.

On October 19, Gear Club Podcast will host a session with iconic producer, engineer and mixer Bob Clearmountain. Known for his GRAMMY-winning work on some of the best-selling albums in music history, Clearmountain has worked with prominent names in music including Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Bryan Adams, David Bowie, Toto, Bon Jovi, INXS, Simple Minds, Roxy Music and The Pretenders

These noontime PSE events are sure to be among the most popular draws on the PSE schedule, as evidenced by the popularity of AES New York 2017’s reception for Gear Club Podcast’s Jack Douglas live interview.

About Gear Club Podcast

Gear Club Podcast provides an in-depth look into the world of audio recording with stories told by leading practitioners of the art. The podcast is sponsored by Eventide and is characterized by lively freewheeling discussions hosted by Stewart Lerman and John Agnello. Lerman is a two-time GRAMMY-winning music producer and recording engineer based in New York City, who has worked with Elvis Costello, Shawn Colvin, Neko Case, Sharon Van Etten, Patti Smith, The Roches, Antony and the Johnsons and David Byrne. His TV and film credits include The Life Aquatic, The Aviator, HBO's Vinyl, Cafe Society, Grey Gardens and Boardwalk Empire. Agnello’s career started at the Record Plant in New York City, where he was able to work on some legendary 80s albums by Cyndi Lauper, Aerosmith, and John Mellencamp. Since then he has worked with alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr, Sonic Youth, Son Volt and Patti Smith and up-and-comers such as Phosphorescent, Kurt Vile and Twin Peaks.

About the 2018 AES New York Convention

The Project Studio Expo is open to all AES 2018 attendees, including Exhibits-Plus registrants. For a limited time, AES New York 2018 Exhibits-Plus registration is complimentary for those using the VIP code “AES18NOW” at checkout. Exhibits-Plus passes give attendees three days of Exhibition Floor showcases and demos (October 17-19). All Access registration to AES New York 2018 provides four full days of Technical Program sessions, including all onsite events, papers and posters, workshops and tutorials (October 17-20). AES Members, including student members, enjoy substantial discounts on All Access registration. If it’s about audio, it’s at AES – the ultimate opportunity for audio professionals of all specialties and future audio pros to listen, learn and connect!

Advance registration has been extended for a limited time. The best possible pricing and options are available when registering online at aesshow.com. Registration at any level for AES New York 2018 includes access to the NAB Show New York exhibition.

Photo Caption: Gear Club Podcast will host a live exhibition floor interview with engineer/producer Bob Clearmountain on the Pro Project Studio Expo Recording Stage on Friday, October 19 at the AES New York Convention