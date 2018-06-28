The Audio Engineering Society Announces Organizing  Committee for 2018 AES New York Convention

— AES New York Convention set to celebrate the 70 year of the best in professional audio engineering —

New York, NY — The organizing committee of the 145 AES International Convention in New York City has been announced, as plans get underway for the largest Audio Engineering Society event of the year. Taking place at the Jacob Javits Center, October 17-20, this year’s AES New York Convention will build upon the record-setting attendance and unparalleled Technical Program content that characterized AES New York 2017 – one of the most memorable conventions in AES history. Once again being co-located with the NAB New York Show, which more than doubled the content creation professionals attending both events’ exhibitions, the Convention will be led by Co-Chairs Paul Gallo, Valerie Tyler and Jonathan Wyner. This year’s Convention will also celebrate 70 years of the Audio Engineering Society’s contributions to the art and science of audio engineering and the growth of the Society throughout some of the most innovative years in audio technology development, including the burgeoning fields of audio for gaming, audio for virtual and augmented reality and spatial audio. Registration is currently open, with deep discounts for AES Members and Student Members, at aesshow.com.

Along with the convention co-chairs, committee members from a variety of backgrounds and expertise have been selected to put together the AES New York 2018 Technical Program and events. “We’re delighted with the volunteers who’ve stepped forward to assemble the technical program for AES New York 2018,” said convention co-chair Wyner. “These individuals are all leading experts in their audio specialties, and based on the work to date, the convention program will be spectacular.” This year’s committee comprises Archiving & Restoration Chair Jessica Thompson; Audio Builders Workshop Chair Owen Curtin; Audio for Cinema Chair John Whynot; Broadcast and Online Delivery Chair David Bialik and Assistant Chair Fred Willard; Diversity and Inclusion Advisor Leslie Gaston-Bird; Education Chair Kyle P. Snyder; Historical Chair Dan Mortensen; Networked Audio Chair Bob Lee; Papers Co-Chairs Areti Andreopoulou and Braxton Boren; Product Development Chair Scott Leslie; Project Studio Expo Director Glenn Lorbecki; Recording and Production Co-Chairs Jim Kaiser, Michael Romanowski and Paul "Willie Green" Womack; Sound Reinforcement Co-Chairs Henry Cohen and Mac Kerr; and Student Events Chair Mitchell Graham. The fields of spatial audio, game audio and audio for virtual and augmented reality will be covered in an expansive list of sessions under the leadership of Steve Martz, Michael Kelly, Gavin Kearney and Agnieszka Roginska.

The AES New York Convention will feature four full days of Technical Program research presentations, workshops and tutorials (October 17-20) and three days of Exhibition Floor showcases and demos (October 17-19) from leading names in professional audio manufacturing and services, along with the popular Project Studio Expo, Live Sound Expo, and other specialized events. Additionally, AES Student and Career activities will include recording and design competitions, a new MATLAB plugin design competition, career fair and other ways to network with students and professionals from around the world. If it’s about audio, it’s at AES – the ultimate opportunity for audio professionals of all specialties, and future audio pros, to listen, learn and connect!

Register now at aesshow.com and receive the best possible pricing and options as you make plans for your AES New York Convention experience. Registration at any level for AES New York 2018 includes access to the NAB Show New York exhibition. AES New York 2018 Exhibits-Plus registration is complimentary through June 15.