Final Call for AES Milan Advance Registration – Online Registration for All Access and Exhibits-Plus Badges Ends 21 May

— Save valuable time and money with advance registration options before time runs out —

New York, NY — Due to popular demand, and in honor of AES Membership Month, the AES has extended online advance registration options to end of day, Monday, 21 May (midnight, Milan time, CEST) for the upcoming AES Milan Convention, set to take place 23–26 May in Milan, Italy. The final call for advance registration marks the last possible day to receive significant discounts of up to 50% for AES Members. Complimentary Exhibits-Plus passes are also available using code AES144NOW at checkout.

Prospective attendees can register now at aeseurope.com for the 144 Audio Engineering Society International Convention online and begin planning their AES Milan Convention experience. Four-day All Access passes are designed to offer the most comprehensive convention package, with admission to all on-site events, including the exhibition floor and all workshop, tutorial, and research presentations. The Exhibits-Plus badge – a complimentary offering for all that pre-register with the VIP code AES144NOW – gains access to the exhibition floor and core special events, the Professional Sound Expo, and more. As always, AES Members receive exclusive discounts, with even deeper discounts and incentives for Student Members studying for careers and opportunities in audio engineering and related fields. Members of all classifications also have access to online preprints of paper sessions in advance of AES Conventions, along with their E-Library and AES Live Videos benefits.

With this year’s theme, “The Power of Sound,” the 144 International AES Convention in Milan will bring together audio professionals, students, enthusiasts and advanced audio technologies from around the world for four days of audio immersion, experiences and networking like no other. Be part of this year’s largest European AES event and register now at aeseurope.com before the 21 May deadline.