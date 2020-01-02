AES Academy 2020 Announces Professional Audio Presenters and Topics

— Technical Presentations, Career Development, Expert Presenters and Hands-On Training come together for four days of events during AES Academy at The NAMM Show 2020 in Anaheim, CA —

New York, NY — The upcoming AES Academy 2020 at the NAMM Show, taking place January 16 – 19, in Anaheim, CA, offers an unprecedented chance to join the AES for four days of expert presentations and hands-on training from a diverse group of top names in the industry. Whether you’re a seasoned AES Convention attendee or new to the industry, AES Academy offers an affordable way to experience some of the many resources that the Audio Engineering Society has to offer. Advance Registration pricing begins at a slashed rate of $25 for AES members, and the non-member rate of $150 ($75 for students) includes a full year of AES membership and benefits.

AES Academy 2020 is set to feature some of the most talented audio engineering practitioners covering a range of educational topics of importance to audio engineers, musicians and students, alike. For one low price, attendees are offered over 100 topical session and events, such as taking part in an Audio Careers mentoring session with living-legend Leslie Ann Jones of Skywalker Sound and mastering engineer Jett Galindo of The Bakery, getting studio production training insights from Produce Like A Pro’s Warren Huart in the Audio Education Academy or learning studio design from the renowned John Storyk in a Control Room Academy session. Other presenters include famed engineer and producer Sylvia Massy, noted engineer and author Bobby Owsinski, musician and mix engineer Brad Divens who leads mix instruction at fixintogetmixin, audio engineer for music and film Lenise Bent, AES Academy program director and touring monitor engineer Mark Frink, AES’s next President-Elect and mastering engineer, Jonathan Wyner, and dozens more.

Another unique aspect of AES Academy is the hands-on training, with sessions set to include Allen & Heath dLive training, as well as Yamaha training on the Rivage PM10/PM7 and CL/QL Series consoles. These popular events are open to a limited number of participants and require separate registration, affordably priced at $25 per session.

Visit aesacademy2020.com for complete program and presenter information. Register before January 10 for best pricing on AES Academy badges, as well as a special offer to attend the The NAMM Show 2020 at a discounted rate.

About AES Academy 2020

Designed especially for AES members and those looking to experience what the Audio Engineering Society has to offer, AES Academy 2020 offers four days of sessions covering core audio topics and issues of interest to attendees looking to take their production skills to the next level. Taking place in conjunction with The NAMM Show 2020, January 16 – 19, 2020, AES Academy sessions offer insight into Line Arrays, Entertainment Wireless Technology, In-Ear Monitoring, Recording Studio Technology and Applications, Microphones: Studio and Live, Electronic Dance Music, Sound System Measurement and Optimization, Sound for House of Worship, Audio Education, Audio Careers, Audio Science & Technology, Live Console Training, and more. Advance Registration pricing ends January 10, and AES Members receive a deep discount on badges, while non-Member registration includes one year of free AES Membership and access to exclusive AES resources and networking opportunities. Visit aesacademy2020.com to register now.