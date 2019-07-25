Actus Digital to Demonstrate Intelligent Compliance and Unified Media Platform at IBC2019

At IBC2019, Actus Digital will demonstrate how its mandatory compliance solution is part of a much larger platform, providing cross-organizational benefits to the operations, marketing and research, and new media departments of broadcasters and media companies. The platform includes solutions for compliance, quality-of-service assurance, content repurposing, rating analysis, and more.

"We have enhanced the Actus Digital intelligent media platform to include more functionality, additional AI options, and extended automation related to compliance, clips creation and export to social media, and content monitoring and analysis," said Raphael Renous, CTO at Actus Digital. "At IBC2019, we will present how the new platform improves the daily workflow for media companies."

A Compliance Platform That Goes Beyond Standard Requirements

Media companies today need a compliance solution that pushes the boundary of innovation, going beyond supporting simple tasks, such as logging, monitoring, and regulation compliance. They expect the compliance solution to provide quality assurance tools, video analysis reports, advanced clip creation, OTT monitoring, and multiviewer capabilities, all from a single platform. Moreover, since the industry is changing rapidly, the industry needs flexible solutions that support a range of deployment models. At IBC2019, Actus Digital will demonstrate the expansive functionalities of the Actus media monitoring platform, which offers an intelligent approach to monitoring and support for multiple deployment environments, including on-premises, virtualization, the cloud, and hybrid combinations.

Clip Factory Makes Content Repurposing Fast and Easy

Being able to publish content as fast as possible to new media platforms, integrate with social media, OTT platforms, and leverage the benefits of AI is becoming an increasingly important requirement today for media companies. The content repurposing workflow has to be simple and fast.

Actus Digital's Clip Factory clips creation workflow offers a simple web browser interface for creating and exporting clips, enabling content repurposing from anywhere, anytime, and on any device. Clip Factory ensures that all content is exported fast, whether it's done manually or automatically. With Clip Factory, media companies no longer require a special workstation or professional editors.

Hands-On Demo at IBC

IBC2019 visitors will have an opportunity to book a one-to-one meeting with Actus Digital experts. During a demo at the stand, visitors can see the efficiency of Actus Digital's platform, how it's being used in the real world by customers, and learn about improvements on the horizon for media monitoring in the future.

Company Overview:

Actus Digital provides compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide are using Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24x7 and comply with regulation requirements such as closed caption, loudness SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, OPI 47, and multiple audio tracks. The platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MEPG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB, as well as alerts and video analysis, multiviewer, rating analysis, advanced clips creation, and export, all from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad through the web browser. Actus has offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, ensuring the company can provide support to any customer in any time zone and offer improved communication. www.actusdigital.com

