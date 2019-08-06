Actus Digital Appoints Vice President of Sales, Americas, and Customer Services Manager

Visit Actus Digital at IBC2019, Stand 3.C69

BOSTON, Mass. — Aug. 6, 2019 — Actus Digital, a leading provider of compliance and media monitoring solutions, today announced that it has appointed Doug Hinahara vice president of sales, Americas, and Matthew Osman as customer services manager. The new positions were created as part of the company's response to meet the growing demand for broadcast compliance and media monitoring solutions and an increasing customer base in the U.S. and throughout the Americas.

Hinahara is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and will manage Actus Digital sales activities across the Americas. He has more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry, including recently as a regional sales director at Telestream and as senior vice president of field operations at Masstech.

"Doug brings a wide range of experience to Actus Digital including managing the entire sales cycle process and account management," said Sima Levy, Actus Digital CEO. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of broadcast workflows are invaluable assets to our company and an incredible resource for our customers. Doug understands our customers' requirements and concerns and is available to work with them to define and deliver an optimal solution. Leveraging Doug's long-standing relationships with broadcasters and his knowledge of the industry, Actus Digital is now perfectly positioned to better serve our fast-growing customer base in the Americas."

"Actus Digital's broadcast compliance and media monitoring systems solve several key challenges facing broadcasters today, not only in terms of compliance but also as they look to deliver high-quality content to social media, OTT and add more AI to their workflow, all from the same platform," said Hinahara. "Actus is growing quickly right now, fueled in part by the demise of Volicon, but also because our technology is excellent. I am very excited to work with all of our partners and customers as we expand the Actus Digital brand across the Americas."

Osman is based in Los Angeles and his key responsibility is to provide pre-sales/post-sales support and services to customers, primarily in North America. Osman will assist broadcasters and media companies with system setup, training, support, and other professional services. Previously, Osman was a senior product engineer at Volicon.

"Many years of experience in the broadcast domain give Matthew valuable insight into broadcasters' expectations and requirements, and this will greatly benefit our customers," said Raphael Renous, CTO at Actus Digital. "The timing of Matthew joining Actus Digital could not be better as the industry undergoes rapid change and broadcasters are looking for innovative solutions, and in fact many are looking to replace Volicon systems."

"I'm excited to join Actus Digital and contribute my knowledge in compliance and media monitoring solutions to its growth strategy," said Osman. "When it was announced that Volicon would discontinue its appliance-based solutions, I determined that Actus Digital's products looked to be the most promising in terms of the innovation, 24/7 support, and roadmap for the future. That's why I'm here."

The Actus media monitoring platform delivers an intelligent approach to monitoring and support for multiple deployment environments including on-premise, virtualization, cloud, and hybrid. Actus simplifies the replacement of legacy Volicon systems by providing a number of transition options that make the migration process both cost-effective and transparent for technical and end-users alike.

Actus Digital will demonstrate the latest innovations for its media compliance and monitoring platforms at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam at stand 3.C69. For more information, visit www.actusdigital.com.

