Actus Digital Agrees to Distributor Partnership With Video Systems in Brazil

BOSTON, Mass. — Oct. 16, 2019 — Actus Digital, a leading provider of compliance and media monitoring solutions, today announced a new partnership with Video Systems. Video Systems, located in São Paulo, will serve as Actus Digital's Brazilian distributor, driving growth in the South American market. Previously, Video Systems represented Volicon in Brazil.

"When Volicon announced the end of life of its product line, it became critical that we identify the best replacement solution for our customers," said Kazuyuki Tsurumaki, president of Video Systems. "Actus Digital is the most compelling solution, offering an advanced and flexible approach to media monitoring, an unmatched feature set, and the ability for customers to repurpose their existing Volicon hardware with Actus Digital software. Actus Digital also provides SLA coverage for existing Volicon users, which is extremely valuable during this transition period."

Since 1993, Video Systems has been a leading technology distributor to the broadcast and telecommunications market. Beyond distributing advanced technology, Video Systems offers services, systems integration, and project development. The Video Systems team is made up of engineers and technicians with vast market experience in addition to diversified training that is always up to date in order to meet current and future market demands.

"Video Systems has a long history of success in the Brazilian market. Its past achievements and market dominance with Volicon make this a clear distribution choice for Actus Digital," said Actus Digital CEO Sima Levy. "We look forward to serving Video Systems' customer base and effectively assisting them in making a smooth and cost-effective transition to the future of media monitoring."

For more information, visit www.actusdigital.com.

About Video Systems (videosystems.com.br)

Video Systems has been a leader in the Brazilian market for 26 years, delivering solutions to the broadcast, telecommunication, and security markets with the most advanced technology — as well as offering services, systems integration, project development and full import advice.

About Actus Digital (www.actusdigital.com)

Actus Digital has delivered compliance and media monitoring solutions since 2005. Over 500 customers worldwide use Actus systems to record their linear and OTT content 24x7 to ensure compliance with regulation requirements such as closed caption, loudness, SCTE 35/104, NAVE, DVB subtitles, teletext, and multiple audio tracks. The Actus platform supports any input, including TS/IP, SDI, ASI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP, and DVB. It also includes alerts and video analysis, MultiViewer, ratings analysis, advanced clip creation, and export from any PC, Mac, mobile phone, or iPad via the web browser. The new platform includes AI integration options for better intelligence and content analysis. With offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, Actus provides up to 24x7 support for customers in any time zone. For more information visit www.actusdigital.com.

