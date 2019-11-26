Absolute AV accelerates Calibre

Calibre UK today announced that its newly-appointed distributor for Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar, Absolute AV, is already living up to both companies’ hopes for the relationship. Absolute AV is headquartered in Singapore.

Absolute AV now carries the full range of Calibre’s solutions, including the multi-award-winning AiO LED Display, the powerful family of scaler/switchers and the innovative SmartBrick modular LED system with its almost limitless opportunities for creativity.

“We’re delighted with the progress that Absolute AV have made over the past few months,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director of Calibre UK. “We knew that, with their core business and expertise in delivering great images, they would be an excellent fit for us – and that’s how it is turning out. Our solutions for image processing, together with our range of displays are highly complementary to their approach to the market. Their existing connections with major businesses throughout the territory – in banking and retail, for example – through their long-term relationship with Panasonic have proved hugely beneficial, as we hoped they would. We look forward to a long and mutually fruitful working relationship.”

With existing customers including household name companies such as List Sotheby’s International Realty, Bayer, Lenovo, Grand Hyatt and Sumitomo, Absolute AV’s focus is on digital signage, videoconferencing, control systems and other professional audio-visual applications.

“Our relationship with Calibre – a highly respected name in the industry, with enormous expertise in scaling/switching – is already providing us with opportunities we would not previously have been able to address,” said Absolute AV’s Harry Tan. “Our business has always been about delivering complete solutions, not just products, and having access to Calibre’s range strengthens our ability to do that. Even better: the unique AiO display is taking us into new markets, such as hospitality and FinTech. We’re delighted with what Calibre is helping us achieve.”