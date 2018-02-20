ENCO to Unveil Powerful TV Automation and Production Advances at 2018 NAB Show

Southfield, MI, February 20, 2018–ENCO is heading to the 2018 NAB Show with a wide array of new features in its award-winningMOM(Media Operations Manager) system that deepen its integration with third-party solutions while addressing the accelerating transition to IP in today’stelevision operations. The broadcast automation and production workflow innovator will demonstrate the new enhancements in booth N3824 at the event, which will be held April 9-12 in Las Vegas.

MOM offers broadcasters, cable television operators and streaming media providers a comprehensive, reliable and cost-effective platform for organizing, managing and automating critical broadcast production and integrated channel playout tasks. Combining functionality including ingest, media asset management, graphics, live production and playout automation within a unified, easy-to-use platform, MOM also integrates seamlessly with a growing range of third-party systems to form frictionless, end-to-end media workflows.

“In the two years since we first launched MOM, we’ve continued to add new capabilities that deliver increased flexibility and value for our customers while expanding its scope into more production processes,” said Ken Frommert, President of ENCO. “The new features we’re showcasing at this year’s NAB Show enable even tighter interoperability with popular third-party tools our clients are using today, while laying the groundwork for powerful, next-generation workflows in the future.”

Foremost among those future-friendly enhancements is support for NDI® version 3, the third generation of NewTek’s royalty-free Network Device Interface IP video technology. Enabling easy, bidirectional transport of high-quality SD, HD and 4K/UHD video over standard Ethernet networks, the integration of NDI 3 enables MOM to seamlessly interface with the vast ecosystem of NDI-enabled sources and output devices in all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI infrastructures.

Streamlining newsroom workflows, a new Media Object Server (MOS) interface and advanced newsroom computer system (NRCS) plug-ins seamlessly bridge television news production and playout operations. Plug-ins for AP ENPS, Avid® iNEWS® and Octopus Newsroom allow journalists and news producers to access MOM asset libraries directly within their familiar NRCS user interface, incorporating MOM elements including graphics, audio and video into their scripts. Rundowns are automatically synchronized with the MOM system, which can then be controlled by the NRCS via the MOS protocol to play out the assets.

MOM’s live production capabilities also continue to evolve. Live SDI and NDI inputs enable seamless automated cut-ins without the need for an external switcher, whilemanual operators can instantly switch between multiple live or pre-recorded sources though MOM’s intuitiveOnAiruser interface.

Graphics, bugs and tickers created with MOM’s integrated graphics generator can be applied to both live and pre-recorded video, while visual effects such as picture-in-picture can be created using MOM’s built-in tools. Other new features in the latest MOM release include support for SCTE-35 triggers and the ability to pass through CEA-608/708 Closed Captions.

“Today’s media organizations need flexible solutions that provide a future-proof foundation while integrating seamlessly into their existing operational environments,” said Frommert. “We are excited to keep expanding MOM’s extensive, forward-looking feature set beyond traditional broadcast automation tasks while maintaining its hallmark price/performance value.”

About ENCO

Founded in 1983, ENCO pioneered the use of computer-based, digital audio and program automation for radio station andTV studios.The company has since evolved its product line to cross all aspects of today’s automated broadcast and production workflows, including closed-captioning, visual radio, audio compliance, instant media playout, remote contribution, and cloud-based web streaming. Its two flagship systems, DAD and MOM, bring the industry’s best reliability, cost-efficiency and intuitive operation to automated radio and TV operations worldwide. ENCO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan USA and retains a global distribution network, plus a growing network of partnerships with complementary industry vendors. For more information, please visit: www.enco.com.