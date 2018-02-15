Patching Solutions Leader Bittree Bringing 40th Anniversary Celebrations to 2018 NAB Show

Glendale, CA – February 15, 2018–Hot on the heels of the company's successful first NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) exhibit, Bittree will bring its 40th anniversary festivities to the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 9 to 12. Showcasing its high-qualityvideo, audio and data patching solutions in booth SU3417, the company will celebrate its four decades of leadership in the broadcast, professional audio/video and musical instrument markets with demonstrations of new and recent product innovations.

“The broadcast industry has undergone many transformational shifts since I moved from the music business to television in 1974, but many fundamental studio infrastructure challenges remain the same,” said Glenn Garrard, founder and CEO of Bittree. “Users stillneed reliable patching solutions that maximize signal integrity while allowing them to flexibly modify their signal paths. We are proud to have delivered superior product quality and performance to our customers since 1978, while continually innovating to help them keep pace with evolving video, audio and data technologies. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with visitors at the NAB Show.”

Bittree solutions featured at the event will span all three of the company’s core product segments:

Video

Extending Bittree’s hallmarks of design excellence and trusted reliability to next-generation video infrastructures, the triple award-winning 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbayand 12G+ BNC Coaxial Bulkhead Patch Panel deliver high-bandwidth performance for SD-SDI, HD-SDI, UHD-SDI, HDR, 4K and 8K single-link video applications.First unveiled at last year’s NAB Show, Bittree’s 12G+ patching systems enable reliable handling of 4K over a single 12Gb/s cable,eliminating the cumbersome quad-link connectivity often used for 4K signal transport.

Precision-engineered to exceed the requirements of SMPTE 292M, 424M, ST2081-1 and ST2082-1 technical standards, Bittree’s 12G+video patchbaysdramatically simplifying cabling for studio, master control, A/V system and mobile production deployments while quadrupling the number of channels that can be routed through each unit. Ringing out at 24GHz and 20GHz, respectively, the future-friendly 12G+ Mini-WECO and BNC patching systems provide plenty of clean headroom not only for 4K, but also 8K, HDR and higher-bit rate applications.

Audio

Bittree’s critically-acclaimed ProStudioaudio family will make its NAB Show debut. Addressingthe market need for reliable, professional-quality audio patchbays at affordable pricing, the ProStudioline makes the company’srenowned quality anddependability accessible to everyone from hobbyist musicians to top-tier broadcasters and studio engineers.

Three robustProStudio models enable users to easily define and alter their audio signal flow while providing the cleanest sound possible. Designed specifically for pairing with transportable 500 Series modular chassis, the front-programmable PS48DB25F (formerly known as the PS4825F) offers 48 TT (bantam) connectors in a 2x24 desktop configuration, with DB25 rear connectors for interfacing with Avid® ProTools® and Tascam® gear.The front-programmable, 96-connector PS96DB25F (launched as the PS9625F) offers the same benefits in a 2x48, 1.5RU rackmount form factor, while the internally-configurable PS96DB25i (introduced as the PS9625i) combinesthe ProStudioline’s advantages with 96 TT (bantam) connections in just 1RU of rack space.

The newest ProStudio introduction, the problem-solving PS16DB25QX audio pass-through panel(announced last month as the PS1625QX), gives users convenient audio I/O connectivity in both permanent and mobile environments. Available with a flexible choice of male XLR, female XLR and ¼” TRS connections, the 1x16 device passes audio signals through to two rear-panel DB25 interfaces.

Data

Supporting the growing adoption of data-based systems in broadcast and professional A/V environments, Bittree’s high-density, modular keystone data panels expand the company’s renowned benefits to fiber optic and copper data connectivity. Accommodating inserts with up to a 17mm pitch, the space-friendly 1RU panels deliver the industry’s highest keystone density by offering 24 connections in a single, non-staggered row.

The flush-mount panels support a multitude of connectivity options including ST, LC and SC fiber, plus RJ45 CAT6 and CAT6A punchdownor feed-through, shielded or unshielded adapters. The panels are available in multiple pre-configured models, or can be fully customized with any combination of connectors. Custom configurations can even accommodate both fiber and copper connections in a single panel, ideal for maximizing space efficiency in small-scale deployments.

About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visitwww.bittree.com.