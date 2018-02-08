FLOWTECH FROM SACHTLER AND VINTEN NAMED TRIPOD OF THE YEAR BY PHILIP BLOOM

LONDON — Feb. 8, 2018 — Sachtler® and Vinten®, both Vitec Group brands and global industry leaders in camera supports for over 100 years, today announced that their all-new flowtech™ camera tripod technology has been named "Best Tripod of 2017" by world-renowned filmmaker Philip Bloom.

"flowtech instantly became my favourite video tripod the first time I used it," Bloom said. "The ability to change the height from the three top latches has speeded my ability to get the perfect angle for shots. flowtech also saves my grumbling back from constantly bending down to change the height, as with the traditional tripod adjustments. For these reasons, I named flowtech my Tripod of the Year in my roundup of the best gear of 2017."

In addition to the flowtech 75 tripod, Sachtler and Vinten have introduced two optional accessories — a detachable carry handle and a compact and lightweight dolly. The flowtech 75 dolly features an integral carry handle and foot-operated brakes for smooth and easy operation, while its foldable design allows it to collapse to a compact and easy-to-transport unit. Weighing in at just 4.7 kilograms, the dolly can support a payload of 40 kg and a build radius of 53 centimetres.

The new flowtech 75 carry handle allows customers to carry their flowtech system securely in one hand and attaches easily to one of the three flowtech accessory docks, making the tripod even more versatile and portable than ever.

"It's a great honour for flowtech to be singled out by Philip Bloom, whose career spans 27 years creating incredible images on virtually any type of camera. Recognition by Philip speaks volumes about how quickly flowtech has caught on; in fact, we are expanding to a 24-hour manufacturing schedule just to keep up with the demand," said Tobias Keuthen, director of global product marketing management for Vitec Group. "flowtech is on fire because it fills a niche in the image-creation industry for a tripod that truly transforms the way camera operators work. With flowtech, we've thought of every detail of the camera operator's workflow, and we've created a tripod solution that is far easier to use and more versatile than ever before."

flowtech's design offers a set of two-stage carbon-fiber tripod legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kg (44 pounds). Quick-release brakes located at the top of the tripod enable all the legs to be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground's surface. A unique hinge-lock mechanism allows users to capture extremely low, ground-level shots, removing the need to bring a second set of "baby legs" to each shoot. The exceptional torsional stiffness of flowtech ensures that the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements, an extremely important consideration in all motion picture productions.

The flowtech 75 tripod is compatible with all major 75-millimetre fluid heads and is an ideal companion for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony PXW-FS7, Blackmagic URSA Mini, and the Canon Mark II. The MSRP of the flowtech 75 tripod is $1,050, 810 pounds, and 960 euros. The new dolly is available for $600, 450 pounds, and 510 euros, and the detachable carry handle for $40, 30 pounds, and 35 euros. All prices are subject to change.

More information on flowtech is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

# # #

A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler®, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Offering numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a global center for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talent. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.sachtler.com.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/180208VitecGroup.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/flowtech-75-Carry-Handle-Product-Shots.zip

Photo Caption: flowtech 75 Carry Handle Product Shots

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/flowtech-75-Dolly-Product-Shots.zip

Photo Caption: flowtech 75 Dolly Product Shots

Additional Resource: http://philipbloom.net/blog/bestgear2017/

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vinten_live%20and%20@sacthler%20flowtech%20named%20tripod%20of%20the%20year%20%23tripods%20%23filmmaker%20%23cinema%20%23photography.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2GYOEqy