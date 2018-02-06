ABOX42 Partners With Singularity to Streamline the Delivery of TV Everywhere Services

KARLSRUHE, Germany — Feb. 6, 2018 — ABOX42, Germany's leading supplier of OTT, IPTV, and hybrid DVB set-top boxes (STBs), today announced an expanded partnership with Singularity, a leading U.S.-based TV solutions provider. With its smart STB platform, ABOX42 provides pay-TV operators with a powerful hardware and software platform that is integrated with modern HTML5-based TV middleware from Singularity. The joint solution is now available in the U.S., Canada, and South and Central American markets.

"The trends and requirements for watching TV nowadays are changing at a rapid pace. The North American market is facing massive disruption by new service providers and OTT players, and this is forcing many U.S. operators to reshape their TV strategy," said Matt Ailts, president at Singularity. "By partnering with ABOX42, we are able to provide operators with an all-in-one solution for providing next-generation TV services. The ABOX42 and Singularity solution is both innovative and flexible, offering modern, feature-rich capabilities that allow operators to answer the growing consumer demand for TV on every screen."

The joint solution from ABOX42 and Singularity supports both IPTV and OTT multiscreen services, with features — such as live, catch-up, restart, and on-demand TV — that are highly desired by consumers around the world. Watching TV anytime, anywhere, on any device is proven to boost viewer satisfaction. According to a recent study by CTAM, 49 percent of cable TV subscribers said the availability of TV Everywhere services makes them feel more positive about their provider.

By delivering IPTV and OTT multiscreen services, operators can stay competitive and keep pace with new technologies in today's ever-changing pay-TV market. End-users have full control over the video consumption experience on TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other pre-set device environments. Cloud PVR capabilities allow end-users to record TV content and watch it later on any screen. With the catch-up TV feature, viewers can go back as much as 24 hours to watch a program.

"The solution we have created with Singularity offers TV operators a quick and easy integration process in their own environment as well as in the existing environment of end-users," said Matthias Greve, CEO and founder of ABOX42. "With a future-proof, compelling solution like this, operators and other content providers can reduce churn, gain new customers, and capitalize on new revenue sources."

The market-proven solution was recently rolled out by Comwave, one of the largest independent ISPs in Canada.

ABOX42 will demonstrate its smart STB solutions at the CTIconnect (U.S. distributor) booth during several upcoming shows, including NCTC WEC 2018 (booth 121) from Feb. 12-13 in San Antonio and WISPAMERICA (booth 200) from March 6-8 in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition, ABOX42 will be at Mobile World Congress (hall 5, stand 5.D10) in Barcelona from Feb. 26 to March 1.

About Singularity (http://singularitytv.net/)

Singularity delivers IPTV/OTT software that enables operators to provide compelling end-user TV experiences. Singularity's CMS simplifies the management of set top boxes, consumer devices, apps, and Smart TVs into a single unified management portal.

Singularity has responded to operators' demands with an easy to use TV experience that allows the consumer to discover, schedule, and stream their favorite content.

Singularity's Live TV experience delivers a simple to navigate electronic program guide that is consistent across STBs, SmartTVs, and consumer owned devices. For nPVR, Time ShiftTV, RestartTV, and VoD, we have built intuitive screens to discover new content and manage large libraries of user recorded content.

About ABOX42 (www.abox42.com)

ABOX42 provides cutting edge technology Set-Top-Box platforms and compelling solutions, suitable for any operator, city carrier, or ISP project requiring a modern, future proof, and high-quality product from a mature supplier. ABOX42 lives up to the German engineering and quality standard while providing short lead-times for its All-In-One product approach that includes hardware, software, licenses, certification, and service solutions.With a diverse product line, ABOX42 is able to cover the entire range from best price-performance to ultra-performance devices, including all the tools you need to run and manage a successful TV service.

ABOX42's products and services are used by telcos, ISPs, cable operators, and OTT companies world-wide.

