Boxer boosts encoding excellence with IPtec partnership

Boxer, a leading a UK solution provider for the video, film and TV markets, has announced a partnership with IPtec, a manufacturer of powerful encoding solutions for news gathering, studio-to-studio links, and studio-to-broadcast head-end links.



Jayson Chase, Commercial Director at Boxer Systems, explained, “IPtec customers in a variety of markets are similar in one major regard - they benefit from IPtec’s uncompromising, zero-tolerance focus on quality. IPtec products offer across-the-board scalability, efficiency, and the highest possible quality, which makes them an ideal complement to the integrated system solutions we provide to our customers.”



With offices in Pleasanton, California, and Copenhagen, Denmark, IPtec encoder products are designed to closely match today’s market and application requirements. The company’s latest product introduction, the VNP-100, is a standalone, low-latency encoder that supports bidirectional, real-time video and audio signal transmission over IP networks.



IPtec Vice President of Sales Glen Green said, “Boxer is highly regarded as a trusted partner for projects large and small, and this partnership will open many mutual doors in an already vibrant IP networking market. Our respective expertise in IP-based products, systems, and solutions make both companies more formidable as market-leading forces.”



IPtec CEO and President Steffen Rasmussen will be on Boxer’s Stand J08 at BVE in London from 27 February – 1 March to discuss the latest products and technology.