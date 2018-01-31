ZEPLAY Re-Emerges at 2018 NAB Show with New Ownership

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA,January 31, 2018–ZEPLAY has long been associated with reliability, stability and ease of use in instant replay for sports and live eventsin the broadcast and commercial AV markets. This is why longtime ZEPLAY instant replay server customers have been responding with excitement about the news that the two former Tightrope Media Systems executives responsible for much of the product’s success have taken ownership of ZEPLAY– and have big plans for its future.

Andrew Starks and Brandon MacKenzie, Tightrope’s former CEO and VP of Engineering, respectively, have formed a new company, ZEPLAY LLC, with a sharp focus on continued innovation for the well-established brand. This will include evolving ZEPLAY’s hardware and software with new features and capabilities, to be unveiled at the 2018 NAB Show (April 9-12, Las Vegas Convention Center) with specific details to be announced closer to the event. ZEPLAY LLC will exhibit in the StartUp Loft in North Hall at Booth N2632SUL-B.

Andrew and Brandon’s history with ZEPLAY date more than a decade. As inventor of ZEPLAY, Brandon’s passion for live sports production initially planted the seeds for the product. His goal of bringing an intuitive and affordable solution to market that didn’t require extensive training or specialized operators was quickly realized, as ZEPLAY became the go-to solution for production trucks, TV stations and venues seeking to balance professional production requirements with modest budgets.

Meanwhile, as Tightrope’s co-founder and long-time CEO, Andrew was responsible for the strategic business initiatives behind ZEPLAY that established its reputation as the instant replay solution with the best price, reliability, speed and feature set for broadcast and production professionals.

“ZEPLAY is a product that we love to make. It seems like we make a sale with each demonstration, and we are motivated to build on that success,” said Starks. “We are investing heavily in its future with the goal of building on ZEPLAY’s core strength – simplicity – by evolving it for the changing needs of dynamic, live productions. This is especially important in a broadcast market that has rapidly embraced software-oriented solutions, and software has always been the real driving force behind ZEPLAY’s operation.”

The initial roadmap for the company will focus on enhancing the ZEPLAY hardware, which offers its still-unusual 4x4 replay capability. This allows ZEPLAY operators focus on the live action, while delivering replays and packages with breathtaking speed. ZEPLAY’s built-in multiviewer, dedicated controller, native multi-format clip import/export capabilities,real-time sequence editing tools,and proven live production track record remain competitive differentiators from a complete price-to-performance perspective.

These trademark operational benefits provide Brandon, who will again focus on product design and engineering, with a strong foundation to innovate for the future of ZEPLAY.

“When I set out to make ZEPLAY, I started with what I wanted to see in a replay system,” said MacKenzie. “We have heard it repeated by every customer we have spoken with: they love ZEPLAY. Theylove the uncomplicated way it works, its speed, and how much they can do with it. They trust it because it makes them look good. That’s what drives me to push this system even further. We share our customers’excitement and we are confident that our business strategy and development effortswill bring more stations, trucks and stadiums on board.”

About ZEPLAY LLC

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, ZEPLAY LLC is the company behind ZEPLAY, offering the broadcast and professional AV industry's best price-to-performance ratio of any instant replay solution on the market. Fast and reliable with a quick learning curve, ZEPLAY empowers broadcasters, sports and live event venues, production trucks, and other end users and facilities with and a robust feature set to generate excitement for dynamic live productions.