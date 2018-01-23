Central Post LA Calls On AID For New 7-Room Hollywood Facility

Audio Intervisual Design Onboard from Start to Finish



Pictured (L-R) are VP of Operations/ Re-recording Mixer Reid Caulfield, AID President Jim Pace, and Managing Partner Chris Davies. Photo by David Goggin.

New Los Angeles post-production facility Central Post LA opened in 2017 after a lengthy location search, design and construction odyssey. Los Angeles systems integrator Audio Intervisual Design was onboard from the beginning search for the ideal site to the completed facility. The result is a full service complex specializing in localization and ADR, with full CDSA certified security and one of the only facilities in Los Angeles to offer Dolby Atmos-At-Home mixing.



"Jim Pace and AID worked with us right from the start," says VP of Operations and Re-recording mixer Reid Caulfield. "My business partner Chris found this building and it was perfect, because it had previously been a video facility and the technical infrastructure was mostly there. The rebuild was about reformatting rooms from small offices where they edited video, and a couple of dedicated video finishing rooms, into something that was architecturally sound for what we needed to do."



Project Scope

Central Post LA's installation consists of four control rooms, three recording spaces, and machine room. Three of the control rooms are paired with voice recording rooms. One is a radio style, one-person booth. One of them can accommodate three or four people comfortably. The other can accommodate five to six people comfortably.



Reid Caulfield emphasized a key element of the project: "It's important to note that right now the industry is going through a cycle of content hacking and content theft. We've been thorough in making sure that Central Post is a fully secured facility and we've been given the green light by the CDSA, the people who are now at the top of the chain in terms of content security."



Managing Partner Chris Davies summed up the completed installation, "We've had a fabulous experience with Jim and his team at AID. We're really very happy with the work. And we were impressed at how it all came together in such a short period, with full security certification and being up and running and all that entails."



CentralPostLA: http://centralpostla.com



Learn more and read the entire in-depth conversation with Central Post LA:

http://aidinc.com/system-integration/central-post-la/



ABOUT AUDIO INTERVISUAL DESIGN

Audio Intervisual Design (AID) provides tools for the creative community with unparalleled product expertise and technical support. The company represents over 200 audio/video technology brands and specializes in both product sales and complete system integration with first class training and technical support. AID specializes in media facilities and technology for music and audio postproduction and has successfully completed hundreds of integration projects. Jim Pace was one of the founders in 1984 and now owns and manages the company. Originally based out of the Record Plant Studios, the head office is currently located on La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood.

http://aidinc.com

