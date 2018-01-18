Prestigious Slush Conference in Helsinki Partners With Riedel Communications

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Jan. 18, 2018 — With Riedel Communications providing the comprehensive radio communications infrastructure, the 10th annual Slush conference — drawing high-profile speakers and nearly 20,000 attendees — was executed perfectly in Helsinki Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2017. A celebration of entrepreneurship and a meet-up for the global business startup community, Slush is a world-renowned event that brings together the leading actors in the global tech scene for two days of presentations, competitions, and mentoring activities.

"We've heard Slush described as 'Burning Man meets TED,' and it really is brilliant! From the first Slush in 2008, our mission has been the same: Help the next generation of founders move forward," said Mafer Morante, Producer of Slush. "An event as complex as Slush naturally has crew communications challenges, and we could not have pulled it off without the support of Riedel's top-notch radio equipment and amazing engineering team, which delivered the most solid communications system in the history of the event."

Riedel supplied 200 Hytera digital mobile radios, 75 headsets, and a UHF repeater for the Helsinki Slush event, along with on-site support. Slush crew relied on the equipment to deliver the communications that facilitated work between the best producers in Finland and first-time volunteer radio users. From giving the cues for Slush's signature lasers to organizing the access control and recycling point instructions, the communication between team members was flawless and gave everyone a lot of confidence.

Some of the world's most prominent technology influencers took the stage for Slush 2018, including Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures; Martin Lau, president of Tencent; Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Samasource and LXMI; and Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq. Finland's President, Sauli Niinistö; former U.S. Vice President Al Gore; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Daniel of Sweden, Duke of Västergötland; and France's Digital Minister, Mounir Mahjoubi, also made guest appearances.

"In just a few short years, Slush has grown to become THE gathering for investors and startup founders alike, and this year's event was no exception — drawing more than 2,600 startups, 1,500 venture capitalists, 600 journalists from more than 130 countries, and 1 million livestream viewers," said Marc Schneider, Sales Director Global Events at Riedel. "Riedel was honored to play a critical role in this event, which is a tremendous resource and influencer in the global business community."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180118Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-SLUSH.zip

Description of Photos: Slush Partners With Riedel Communications

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Celebrated%20@SlushHQ%20conference%20partners%20with%20@RIEDELnet%20for%20comprehensive%20%23radiocomms%20in%20Helsinki%20-%20http://bit.ly/2mJ15xD

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/111467633812794037948/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications