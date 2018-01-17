AFP Photo Journalists Will Deliver Real-Time Coverage of 2018 Tour De France With AVIWEST Transmitter

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Jan. 17, 2018 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that starting with the 2018 Tour de France, Agence France-Presse (AFP) will provide real-time pictures of the event using AVIWEST's PRO180 video transmitter. AVIWEST's system features a unique, compact design that fits into a backpack or motorcycle saddlebag and leverages up to eight 3G/4G modems simultaneously to allow automated push transmission of photos.

"For the past two years, AFP and AVIWEST have been working together to adapt the PRO180 video technology to instant professional photo transmission," said Yves Tassel and Karim Menasria, IT managers at AFP. "The first large-scale test was successfully conducted during the Tour de France in 2017, with thousands of photos sent in real time. With this technological innovation, AFP photographers can now use 3G/4G mobile networks in the field to send real-time images of the race, while riding on a motorcycle. This greatly enhances the live coverage we are able to provide to our customers."

Perfect for photo coverage of any public event, the PRO180 will be used by AFP during every stage of the 2018 Tour de France. On top of eight 3G/4G modems, the transmitter features a high-efficiency custom antenna array and built-in Wi-Fi modem that ensures quick network acquisition and improved resilience in the field. The system also offers up to two USB ports and Dual Gigabit Ethernet for streaming over LAN/WAN, BGAN, or Ka-band satellite networks. Through the PRO180's user-friendly intuitive interface, AFP can automatically transmit live videos and photos instantly without any action required by journalists.

"Real-time and secured photo coverage are a strategic priority for AFP, and the PRO180 is enhanced to enable fast coverage for both photo and video users," said Cyril Hamelin, area sales manager at AVIWEST. "We look forward to working with AFP on the Tour de France 2018 and other major public events that attract a large number of viewers."

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AFP

AFP is a global news agency delivering fast, accurate, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology. With 2,300 staff spread across almost every country, AFP covers the world 24 hours a day in six languages. AFP delivers the news in video, text, photos, multimedia, and graphics to a wide range of customers including newspapers and magazines, radio and TV channels, web sites and portals, mobile operators, corporate clients, as well as public institutions.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/180117AVIWEST.docx

Photo Links: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-AFP.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST's PRO180 Photo and Video Transmitter

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AVIWEST%20PRO180%20video%20transmitter%20to%20be%20used%20by%20@AFP%20during%20the%202018%20Tour%20de%20France%20%23TDF2018%20-%20http://bit.ly/2DjdT8j