Middle Atlantic Power Solution Wins 2017 Most Innovative Product Award

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Jan. 16, 2018 — Middle Atlantic Products announced today that its value-oriented IP solution, the Select Series PDU with Racklink™, was recognized with a 2017 Most Innovative Product Award by Sound & Video Contractor (SVC) magazine. Voted on by the magazine's readers, the awards acknowledge the year's best electronic and mechanical innovations, as well as the work of designers, engineers, and manufacturing technicians who created them.

"We are thrilled that SVC, the industry's go-to news source, has selected our latest series of RackLink-enabled solutions as one of the best products of the year based on its technological innovation and exceptional value," said Scott Lowder, director of product management, power, Middle Atlantic. "Winning this award reinforces that the market needs robust IP power in more installations, where our RackLink platform enables greater visibility and control to reduce truck rolls for our customers."

Ideal for small to large systems in residential, commercial, and security applications, the Select Series PDU with RackLink offers versatile vertical, compact, and traditional rackmount form factors that simplify installation and reduce the cost of service by providing intelligent power optimized for AV systems. The solutions join Middle Atlantic's Premium Series PDU with RackLink offering, broadening the company's range of form factors with RackLink-enabled control to fit any price point, space requirement, or system need.

The series is comprised of five 15-amp models in wide-ranging form factors: two-outlet compact, four-outlet rackmount, nine-outlet rackmount, 10-outlet low-profile vertical, and 16-outlet vertical. All form factors are enabled with RackLink technology, creating a simple and cost-effective solution that puts intelligent control of power distribution right at the integrator's fingertips, anywhere in the world.

With intuitive setup and operation, pre-emptive problem notification, and automatic problem resolution, the Select Series PDU with RackLink ensures system reliability and uptime. The ability to choose to control locally or virtually, via third-party control system, or cloud, ensures system uptime and reliability while maximizing the integrator's productivity. Additional Select Series PDU with RackLink features include control start-up or shut-down with remote sequencing, multiple IP auto ping functionality, and MOV surge and spike protection.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North & Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Solarfective, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/180116MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_SelectPDU_Racklink.jpg

Photo Caption: Middle Atlantic Products Select Series PDU With RackLink

Video Link: https://youtu.be/z_rRvxbFEPc

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@SVC_Online%20Names%20@middleatlantic%20Select%20Series%20PDU%20With%20Racklink%20as%20One%20of%20the%20Year%27s%20Most%20Innovative%20Products%20%23AVTweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2D5iiw3

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.