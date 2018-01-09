Red Giant Co-sponsoring Music Video Contest for They Might Be Giants

Red Giant today announced that it will be co-sponsoring a music video contest from the band, They Might Be Giants. The contest calls on content creators everywhere to create a unique music video for the lead track, “I Left My Body” of the band’s latest album I Like Fun.

Contestants are encouraged to create unique and visually interesting projects that are beautiful, bold, stylish, contemporary, psychedelic, and mind-bending. All imagery must be original, incorporating copyrighted images will disqualify work.

There will be 3 winners:

$3000 + the complete set of Red Giant Tools to the Grand Prize winner

(Total Prize Value: $6,694)

$1000 + the complete set of Red Giant Tools to two other winners

(Total Prize Value: $4,694)

The complete set of Red Giant tools includes:

Trapcode Suite

Magic Bullet Suite

Red Giant Universe

Shooter Suite

Keying Suite

Effects Suite

All entries to be submitted by March 1, 2018. Winners will be announced shortly after that and the winning video will be posted on dialasong.com as well as TMBG's YouTube channel.

IMPORTANT NOTE: While Red Giant is sponsoring the contest with prizes, Red Giant is not running this contest. For all inquiries head over to the TMBG website for the complete set of video contest rules.

Additional details can also be found on the Red Giant blog: https://www.redgiant.com/blog/2018/01/08/tmbg/