PMC Helps Chris Watson Deliver An Immersive Seminar Experience

BBC sound recordist Chris Watson will be using a PMC 5.1 monitoring system to demonstrate examples of his work when he delivers a seminar at the University of Wolverhampton on January 25, 2018.

Watson (http://chriswatson.net/) has travelled the world capturing sounds of the environment, nature and the animals that inhabit these environments for programmes such as Frozen Planet, Blue Planet, Hy-Brasil, The Ice Mountain and Midnight At The Oasis. He is widely regarded as an expert in this field and his seminar audience will include university members of the AES, members of the Institute of Acoustics, acoustic and measurement equipment companies such as Rolls-Royce, WSP Group, ANV, ATKINS, ARUP and AECOM, artists and musicians from the West Midlands and Wolverhampton University students studying for degrees in Music Technology and Music and Media.

PMC is supplying a 5.1 sound system comprising four twotwo.8 monitors and a Sub-2, which will give the audience an immersive experience of Watson’s work, including recordings from the South Pole where he captured the sound of icebergs using hydrophones.

The seminar is part of the Public Lectures that the University organises each year, and this particular event is in collaboration with Midlands Branch Institute of Acoustics. It will take place in the Black Box Theatre, a 108-seat venue that is part of the University’s Performance Hub, which includes various PMC-equipped studios and critical listening rooms.

“We are delighted to assist Chris and the University by providing a sound system that meets his requirements for this seminar,” says PMC’s Professional Audio and CI Sales Manager Ian Downs. “He needed a monitoring system that could deliver a flat response from as low as 40Hz and a sub that could go down as low as 20Hz. Our twotwo series is ideally suited to this task and is also a product that the University’s technical team are familiar with. We look forward to demonstrating the clarity and power of PMC monitors to this very distinguished audience.”

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.