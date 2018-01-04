UK will make presence felt at CABSAT 2018

More than 50 British companies will collectively demonstrate the best in broadcast and media technology at CABSAT 2018 (Dubai World Trade Centre, 14 – 16 January).



The 25 UK companies exhibiting under the Technology is GREAT banner cover the gamut of content creation and delivery, and range from among the best, highly targeted niche companies to well-established international players with unassailable reputations. The pavilions are located in Zabeel Hall 1 & Zabeel Hall 6.



Organised by Tradefair on behalf of techUK and in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), this year’s British technology invasion is set to be among the most exciting on record.



Raj Sivalingam, executive director for telecommunications and spectrum at techUK, said, “Our aim through TechUK is to represent to the world UK companies who provide demonstrable answers to the many questions that the potentially disruptive pace that our industry challenges us with daily.



“The thought-leadership present at every CABSAT is annually augmented by the best Britain has to offer, which we are delighted to facilitate again this year.”



For its part, Tradefair provides a comprehensive service for the UK exhibitors it represents. It negotiates with the UK government, provides logistical support, and provides operations for the British Pavilion, which is particularly useful for many of the smaller businesses as it enables them to focus on presenting their products and services rather than stand logistics.



“CABSAT is one of the most vital events on the annual broadcast calendar,” said Mark Birchall, Tradefair Managing Director. “As the event has grown over the past 24 years, UK industry has grown with it as it has proven to be an integral component of Middle East and North Africa market success. We are always very pleased that we have so many key UK companies participating under our umbrella each year.”



Companies exhibiting at CABSAT 2018 as part of the DIT supported programme are: Amino; Bentley Walker – Freedomsat; Broadcast Wireless Systems; Bryant Unlimited; Christy Media Solutions; Cogent Technologies; CPI, Comtech Xicom; CueScript; ETL Systems; Gearhouse Broadcast; Masstech; Marquis Broadcast; Novella SatComs; Open Broadcast Systems; PAG; Peak Communications; Pebble Beach Systems; Quicklink; RT Software; Satcom; Simplestream; SIS Live; Solid State Logic; Spacepath Communications; Tedial; UK Media City; and Videovision.



All of the above can be found on the respective UK Pavilions in Zabeel Hall 1 & Zabeel Hall 6. To view the UK directory for CABSAT 2018 please click here.

