ToyMakerz Television Show Launches New Digital Experience

REIDSVILLE, NC - DECEMBER 11, 2017 - The wizards of building unique automotive toys, ToyMakerz, has partnered with the interactive experience pioneers at Source Digital to launch the ultimate ToyMakerz companion app and website for a complete digital experience that connects fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, specs about builds, and deals. The ToyMakerz nation can finally watch their favorite automotive build series like never before: totally synced up! Available now in the iTunes and Android store, the ToyMakerz app lets fans interact with the cast, score exclusive deals on anything they see on the screen while they are watching the show live, share pictures of their own rides, and even offers a chance for pictures of viewer toys to appear on the show this season!

The second season of ToyMakerz premiered Friday, November 10, 2017 on Velocity Network at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with re-airs on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST. ToyMakerz is for those high-octane viewers that like exotic, rare toys of the vehicular variety. Driven by the life and creations of former stunt man and owner of ToyMakerz, David Ankin, the series follows his team as they bring unrivaled ingenuity and a unique skill set to motorized builds. Ankin's team is well versed in the creation of "one-off" specialized vehicles from racecars, custom motorcycles (both V-twin and sport bikes), trucks and unique reverse trikes. Anyone looking for a motorized vehicle that is unmatched in its class, calls on ToyMakerz.

Working closely with Source Digital, the ToyMakerz crew was able to create a 'world of ToyMakerz' digital experience like never seen before. With the sync feature, the app can be used simultaneously while watching the show, to recognize specific scenes or anytime when not in sync. Now, with a touch of a button, viewers can engage with brands and products they see on screen by pressing sync, or by looking in the 'Meet the ToyMakerz' section, essentially shopping the show - allowing the audience to dive into the ToyMakerz garage and enhancing the viewer experience with new digital brand integrations. This companion app opens up unlimited opportunity for viewers to discover show related content, create viewer-activated personalized video experiences and share show favorites.

"I'm a ToyMaker, you're a ToyMaker, we are all ToyMakerz and now you have your own app to share your toys with us for a chance to hang with us on set," says David Ankin, who is passionate about his craft and excited to open up his world to viewers.

Ankin and team have truly out done themselves with this season's custom creations! Episode one started off with a nearly 800 horsepower Dodge ride with the biggest Edelbrock supercharger ever made! Find out more about ToyMakerz at http://toymakerz.com and download the app to access ToyMakerz Nation.

About ToyMakerz

ToyMakerz is a hit television show focusing on the life and creations of David Ankin, a former stuntman who makes toys for big boys and girls. The show, co-owned by David Ankin and his business partner, David Young, features the one-of-a-kind racing creations that Ankin visualizes and builds. ToyMakerz airs on the Velocity network weekly, every Friday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST; with a third airing the following Saturday at 10:00 a.m. EST. Eric Harryman, CEO of Lucky13Cinematic, is the executive producer and series creator. For more information about ToyMakerz, visit the site at: http://toymakerz.com.

About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in digital platform and application monetization strategies that connect personalization, smart content and omni-screen use. The Source Digital team includes industry-leading experts who developed a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform for a new generation of content viewers that interfaces with any device. As innovators, the Source Digital team developed a platform that allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their real-time and file-based programs to viewers. This will allow viewers to instantly access and discover related experiences while viewing programming on any device - smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.