PHABRIX Names Prin Boon as Product Manager

BERKSHIRE, U.K. — Dec. 7, 2017 — PHABRIX has appointed Prin Boon as the company's product manager, responsible for the full portfolio of test and measurement systems. In his new role, he will oversee market analysis and assessment of customer requirements; product positioning and roadmap development; and strengthening of technology partnerships.

"I've known Prin for many years, and he brings a deep understanding of broadcast technology and applications to PHABRIX," said Phillip Adams, managing director at PHABRIX. "He also has a track record of strong project management and engineering leadership."

Boon joins PHABRIX having most recently served as director and systems architect at Dolby Europe Limited. Earlier, Prin was director of engineering and support for broadcast systems and e-media at Dolby Laboratories. His prior positions within the broadcast industry have included senior roles at Snell & Wilcox and its spinoff, AmberFin.

A holder of four patents and a frequent contributor to industry events, Prin has been involved in standards development for DVB high dynamic range (HDR) video and next-generation audio, as well as SMPTE digital cinema colourimetry. For many years, he has been part of testing and experimentation around HDR, wide colour gamut (WCG), and next-generation audio in live production. He is a member of SMPTE, the IEEE, and AES, and is a past chair of AES UK.

Further information about PHABRIX is available at www.phabrix.com.

# # #

About PHABRIX

PHABRIX is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement, with a full range of portable and rackmount systems for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring, and product development. Technology strengths include IP video stream generation and analysis, advanced HDR/WCG visualization, and ultra-responsive physical layer analysis. The product portfolio includes the top-of-the range Qx 12G for hybrid IP, 4K/UHD, and HDR/WCG signal generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. The advanced, rackmount Rx range provides fast intermittent fault diagnosis in 3G/HD-SDI environments, using video capture and remote access. For applications demanding ultra-portable instruments, the company also offers the award-winning Sx range. PHABRIX maintains its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the UK. www.phabrix.com

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/PHABRIX/171207PHABRIX.docx

Photo Links: www.wallstcom.com/PHABRIX/PHABRIX-Prin-Boon.jpeg

Photo Caption: Prin Boon has joined PHABRIX as product manager.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@PHABRIXLTD%20Names%20Prin%20Boon%20as%20Product%20Manager%20-%20http://bit.ly/2BFaVGP