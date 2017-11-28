Middle Atlantic Strengthens Commitment to Exceptional Customer Service With Newly CTS-Certified Team Members

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Nov. 28, 2017 — After completing an AVIXA CTS Certified Technology Specialist™ prep course led by Legrand's Technology Evangelist Joseph Cornwall, CTS-D, CTS-I, Middle Atlantic Products reports 90 percent of its team members that have taken the AVIXA CTS® exam passed successfully. This pass rate exceeds the 75 percent industry average, as reported by AVIXA. The internal three-day prep course is part of a comprehensive effort from Middle Atlantic to have employees CTS-certified to ensure exceptional customer service.

"AVIXA's CTS certification is a key indicator of the intense investment it takes to become a top-performing professional in the competitive AV industry," said Mike Baker, president of Middle Atlantic. "The results of this program have been beyond all our expectations. With Joe's vast technical knowledge and the dedication of our team members, we're well on our way to meeting our goal of having an entire company that has the certified expertise to support our customers and offer solutions that will deliver the experience and reliability that exceeds their expectations."

Middle Atlantic was the first company within the Legrand organization to have access to the CTS prep course. From product managers to marketing and the field sales teams, the company has committed itself to gaining a comprehensive technical understanding of the AV application and the challenges facing customers. Becoming CTS certified verifies that each team member can create products that solve those challenges and enhance the overall AV system; provide education on AV best practices, solutions, and tips and tricks that meet AVIXA standards; and assist in designing an AV infrastructure to achieve the best performance.

Over the last year, Legrand expanded the program, offering the course to internal employees, select stakeholders, and partners, including agencies and product representatives as well as rolling it out to professionals across the United States. Each class is held in a contemporary classroom, meeting the highest standards in AV design, with proper projection capabilities, video resolution, and sound reinforcement to enable success for students.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North & Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Solarfective, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/171128MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_CTS.jpg

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@middleatlantic%20announces%2090%20percent%20team%20pass%20rate%20on%20the%20AVIXA%20CTS%20exam.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2hJjXxV

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.