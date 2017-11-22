Scott Rose Joins Babcock’s Media Services as Multi-Platform & Technical Director

Scott has held numerous leadership roles in the broadcast communications industry for companies such as Kingston Communications and Arqiva. Most recently, Scott was the senior director of product management for Grass Valley with responsibility for the content delivery product line, including VOD, playout and master control.

"We are delighted to have Scott join Babcock’s Media Services team. Scott’s in-depth industry knowledge combined with his track record for delivering innovative products and services will ensure Babcock’s continued growth in the media services market,” said Nick Thompson, interim Director, and Babcock’s Media Services.

"Babcock’s Media Services business is uniquely positioned to help customers deliver compelling viewer experiences across all platforms and I am excited to be joining this innovative business at a pivotal time for the broadcast industry. The transition to IP-based workflows and the reimagining of media management and delivery from the Cloud offer immense opportunities to broadcasters. I look forward to working with such a talented team who enjoy great relationships with customers who are at the leading edge of broadcast media,” added Scott Rose.