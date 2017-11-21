Roland Professional A/V Named to Streaming Media 100 List, Acknowledging the Brand’s Groundbreaking Contributions to the Field of Streaming Video

Los Angeles, CA — Roland Professional A/V has been named to the Streaming Media 100, an annual list of U.S.-based industry leaders recognized for their interesting and innovative contributions to the field of streaming video. StreamingMedia.com compiles the list from the input of 10 streaming media expert panelists, to “shine a spotlight on companies that enable the creation and delivery of today's video revolution.” Roland’s expanding line of professional products, including video switchers, AV matrix switchers, all-in-one AV mixers and beyond, has provided a cornerstone for content creators and others working in streaming video.

"The Streaming Media 100 is our yearly effort to shine the spotlight on the companies that enable the creation and delivery of all of the amazing content that viewers are watching online and over-the-top," says Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. "These are the companies that our editors and contributors have determined to be the cream of the crop — the most important, most innovative, and most influential companies providing streaming and OTT technologies, products, and services.”

Christian Delfino, Roland Vice President – Product Management, Pro A/V / Dance & DJ / Synthesizers, comments, “We are proud to be acknowledged by these industry experts for our professional product line and its place in the world of streaming content creation. We thank the voters of the Streaming Media 100 for giving us this prestigious honor. Much more to come!”

To learn more, please visit http://proav.roland.com.