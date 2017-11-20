HPA Awards Announce 2017 Winners
The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) bestowed the 2017 HPA Awards Thursday night, during a sold-out gala celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The HPA Awards have become the banner awards ceremony for the professional media content, recognizing individuals and companies for outstanding contributions made in the creation of feature films, television, commercials, and entertainment content enjoyed around the world.
Awards were bestowed in twelve creative craft categories honoring behind-the-scenes artistry, including color grading, sound, editing and visual effects for commercials, television and feature film. Larry Chernoff of MTI received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and special awards were presented for Engineering Excellence and Creativity and Innovation.
The winners of the 2017 HPA Awards are:
Creative Categories
Outstanding Color Grading
Outstanding Color Grading – Feature Film
WINNER:
“Ghost in the Shell”
Michael Hatzer // Technicolor – Hollywood
“The Birth of a Nation”
Steven J. Scott // Technicolor – Hollywood
“Hidden Figures”
Natasha Leonnet // EFILM
“Doctor Strange”
Steven J. Scott // Technicolor – Hollywood
“Beauty and the Beast”
Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3
“Fences”
Michael Hatzer // Technicolor – Hollywood
Outstanding Color Grading – Television
WINNER:
“The Crown – Smoke and Mirrors”
Asa Shoul // Molinare
“The Last Tycoon – Burying the Boy Genius"
Timothy Vincent // Technicolor – Hollywood
“Game of Thrones – Dragonstone”
Joe Finley // Chainsaw
“Genius – Einstein: Chapter 1”
Pankaj Bajpai // Encore Hollywood
“The Man in the High Castle – Detonation”
Roy Vasich // Technicolor
Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial
WINNER:
Jose Cuervo – "Last Days"
Tom Poole // Company 3
Land O' Lakes – "The Farmer"
Billy Gabor // Company 3
Pennzoil – "JOYRIDE Tundra"
Dave Hussey // Company 3
Nedbank – "The Tale of a Note"
Sofie Borup // Company 3
Squarespace – "John's Journey"
Tom Poole // Company 3
Outstanding Editing
Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
Outstanding Editing – Feature Film
WINNER:
“Dunkirk”
Lee Smith, ACE
“Hidden Figures”
Peter Teschner
“The Ivory Game”
Verena Schönauer
“Get Out”
Gregory Plotkin, ACE
“Lion”
Alexandre de Franceschi
Outstanding Editing – Television
WINNER:
“Stranger Things – Chapter 1: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Dean Zimmerman
“Game of Thrones – Stormborn”
Tim Porter, ACE
“Game of Thrones – The Queen's Justice”
Jesse Parker
“Narcos – Al Fin Cayo!”
Matthew V. Colonna, Trevor Baker
“Westworld – The Original”
Stephen Semel, ACE, Marc Jozefowicz
“Game of Thrones – Dragonstone”
Crispin Green
Outstanding Editing – Commercial
WINNER:
Nespresso – “Comin’ Home”
Chris Franklin // Big Sky Edit
Bonafont – “Choices”
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Optum – “Heroes”
Chris Franklin // Big Sky Edit
SEAT – “Moments”
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Outstanding Sound
Outstanding Sound – Feature Film
WINNER:
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Addison Teague, Dave Acord, Chris Boyes, Lora Hirschberg // Skywalker Sound
“Fate of the Furious"
Peter Brown, Mark Stoeckinger, Paul Aulicino, Steve Robinson, Bobbi Banks // Formosa Group
“Sully”
Alan Murray, Bub Asman, John Reitz, Tom Ozanich // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services
“John Wick: Chapter 2”
Mark Stoeckinger, Alan Rankin, Andy Koyama, Martyn Zub, Gabe Serrano // Formosa Group
“Doctor Strange”
Shannon Mills, Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, Dan Laurie // Skywalker Sound
Outstanding Sound – Television
WINNERS (TIE):
“Stranger Things – Chapter 8: The Upside Down”
Craig Henighan // FOX
Bradley North, Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Jordan Wilby, Tiffany S. Griffith // Technicolor – Hollywood
“American Gods – The Bone Orchard”
Bradley North, Joseph DeAngelis, Kenneth Kobett, David Werntz, Tiffany S. Griffith // Technicolor – Hollywood
“Underground – Soldier”
Larry Goeb, Mark Linden, Tara Paul // Sony Pictures Post
“Game of Thrones – The Spoils of War”
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Paula Fairfield, Mathew Waters, CAS, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Bradley C. Katona, Paul Bercovitch // Formosa Group
“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble”
Pete Horner // Skywalker Sound
Dimitri Tisseyre // Envelope Music + Sound
Dennis Hamlin // Hamlin Sound
Outstanding Sound – Commercial
WINNER:
Rio 2016 Paralympic Games – “We're The Superhumans”
Anthony Moore // Factory
Honda – “Up”
Anthony Moore, Neil Johnson, Jack Hallett // Factory
Sian Rogers // SIREN
Virgin Media – “This Is Fibre”
Anthony Moore // Factory
Kia – “Hero's Journey”
Nathan Dubin // Margarita Mix Santa Monica
SEAT – “Moments”
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Outstanding Visual Effects
Outstanding Visual Effects – Feature Film
WINNER:
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Luke Millar, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett // Weta Digital
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Gary Brozenich, Sheldon Stopsack, Patrick Ledda, Richard Clegg, Richard Little // MPC
“Beauty and the Beast”
Kyle McCulloch, Glen Pratt, Richard Hoover, Dale Newton, Neil Weatherley // Framestore
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Guy Williams, Kevin Andrew Smith, Charles Tait, Daniel Macarin, David Clayton // Weta Digital
“Ghost in the Shell”
Guillaume Rocheron, Axel Bonami, Arundi Asregadoo, Pier Lefebvre, Ruslan Borysov // MPC
Outstanding Visual Effects – Television
WINNER:
“Black Sails – XXIX”
Erik Henry
Yafei Wu, Nicklas Andersson, David Wahlberg // Important Looking Pirates
Martin Lippman // Rodeo
“The Crown – Windsor”
Ben Turner, Tom Debenham, Oliver Cubbage, Lionel Heath, Charlie Bennett // One of Us
“Taboo – Episode One”
Henry Badgett, Nic Birmingham, Simon Rowe, Alexander Kirichenko, Finlay Duncan // BlueBolt VFX
“Ripper Street – Occurrence Reports"
Ed Bruce, Nicholas Murphy, Denny Cahill, Piotr Swigut, Mark Pinheiro // Screen Scene
“Westworld – The Bicameral Mind”
Jay Worth // Deep Water FX
Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahren, Jens Tenland // Important Looking Pirates
Paul Ghezzo // COSA VFX
Outstanding Visual Effects – Commercial
WINNER:
Kia – "Hero’s Journey"
Robert Sethi, Chris Knight, Tom Graham, Jason Bergman // The Mill
Walmart – “Lost & Found”
Morgan MacCuish, Michael Ralla, Aron Hjartarson, Todd Herman // Framestore
Honda – “Keep the Peace”
Laurent Ledru, Georgia Tribuiani, Justin Booth-Clibborn, Ellen Turner // Psyop
Nespresso – “Comin’ Home”
Matt Pascuzzi, Martin Lazaro, Murray Butler, Nick Fraser, Callum McKevney // Framestore
Walmart – “The Gift”
Mike Warner, Kurt Lawson, Charles Trippe, Robby Geis // ZERO VFX
The following special awards, which were previously announced, were also presented this evening:
HPA Engineering Excellence Award
Sponsored by HGST
2017 Winners:
Colorfront // Colorfront Engine
Dolby // Dolby Vision Post-Production Tools
RED Digital Cinema // WEAPON 8K Vista Vision
SGO // Mistika VR
Honorable Mentions were awarded to Canon USA, Inc. for Critical Viewing Reference Displays and to Eizo, Inc. for ColorEdge CG318-4K.
The HPA Engineering Excellence Award is recognized as one of the most important technology honors in the industry, spotlighting companies and individuals who draw upon technical and creative ingenuity to develop breakthrough technologies. Submissions for this peer-judged award may include products or processes, and must represent a step forward for its industry beneficiaries.
HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation
2017 Winner:
NASA, Amazon Web Services, and AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services Company // The First Live 4K Stream from the International Space Station
The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation recognizes companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, whether in the development of workflow and process to support creative storytelling or in technical innovation. The Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation is conferred by a jury of industry experts.
HPA Lifetime Achievement Award
2017 Honoree: Larry Chernoff
The HPA Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who is recognized for his or her service and commitment to the professional media content industry. The mission of the award is to give recognition to individuals who have, with great service, dedicated their careers to the betterment of the industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given at the discretion of the HPA Board of Directors and the HPA Awards Committee. It is not bestowed every year.
More information about the HPA Awards and the Hollywood Professional Association can be found at http://www.hpaonline.com/. Title Sponsor Blackmagic Design; Engineering Excellence Sponsor HGST; Foundation Members Avid, Company 3, Deluxe, Dolby, EFilm, and Encore; and Platinum Sponsors IMAX, Secret Headquarters, and Sohonet; Engineering Excellence Award Sponsor HGST; Bronze Sponsor Sony; and Supporting Sponsors Barco, FuseFX, The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen Arnold Music, and Wipster are the sponsors of the 2017 HPA Awards, which are produced by Homerun Entertainment.
