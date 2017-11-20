HPA Awards Announce 2017 Winners



The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) bestowed the 2017 HPA Awards Thursday night, during a sold-out gala celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The HPA Awards have become the banner awards ceremony for the professional media content, recognizing individuals and companies for outstanding contributions made in the creation of feature films, television, commercials, and entertainment content enjoyed around the world.



Awards were bestowed in twelve creative craft categories honoring behind-the-scenes artistry, including color grading, sound, editing and visual effects for commercials, television and feature film. Larry Chernoff of MTI received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and special awards were presented for Engineering Excellence and Creativity and Innovation.



The winners of the 2017 HPA Awards are:



Creative Categories



Outstanding Color Grading







Outstanding Color Grading – Feature Film



WINNER:

“Ghost in the Shell”

Michael Hatzer // Technicolor – Hollywood



“The Birth of a Nation”

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor – Hollywood



“Hidden Figures”

Natasha Leonnet // EFILM



“Doctor Strange”

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor – Hollywood



“Beauty and the Beast”

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3



“Fences”

Michael Hatzer // Technicolor – Hollywood

Outstanding Color Grading – Television



WINNER:

“The Crown – Smoke and Mirrors”

Asa Shoul // Molinare

“The Last Tycoon – Burying the Boy Genius"

Timothy Vincent // Technicolor – Hollywood



“Game of Thrones – Dragonstone”

Joe Finley // Chainsaw



“Genius – Einstein: Chapter 1”

Pankaj Bajpai // Encore Hollywood



“The Man in the High Castle – Detonation”

Roy Vasich // Technicolor

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial





WINNER:

Jose Cuervo – "Last Days"

Tom Poole // Company 3



Land O' Lakes – "The Farmer"

Billy Gabor // Company 3



Pennzoil – "JOYRIDE Tundra"

Dave Hussey // Company 3



Nedbank – "The Tale of a Note"

Sofie Borup // Company 3



Squarespace – "John's Journey"

Tom Poole // Company 3



Outstanding Editing

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design







Outstanding Editing – Feature Film



WINNER:

“Dunkirk”

Lee Smith, ACE



“Hidden Figures”

Peter Teschner



“The Ivory Game”

Verena Schönauer



“Get Out”

Gregory Plotkin, ACE



“Lion”

Alexandre de Franceschi

Outstanding Editing – Television



WINNER:

“Stranger Things – Chapter 1: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

Dean Zimmerman



“Game of Thrones – Stormborn”

Tim Porter, ACE



“Game of Thrones – The Queen's Justice”

Jesse Parker



“Narcos – Al Fin Cayo!”

Matthew V. Colonna, Trevor Baker



“Westworld – The Original”

Stephen Semel, ACE, Marc Jozefowicz

“Game of Thrones – Dragonstone”

Crispin Green

Outstanding Editing – Commercial



WINNER:

Nespresso – “Comin’ Home”

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Edit



Bonafont – “Choices”

Doobie White // Therapy Studios



Optum – “Heroes”

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Edit



SEAT – “Moments”

Doobie White // Therapy Studios





Outstanding Sound







Outstanding Sound – Feature Film



WINNER:

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Addison Teague, Dave Acord, Chris Boyes, Lora Hirschberg // Skywalker Sound



“Fate of the Furious"

Peter Brown, Mark Stoeckinger, Paul Aulicino, Steve Robinson, Bobbi Banks // Formosa Group



“Sully”

Alan Murray, Bub Asman, John Reitz, Tom Ozanich // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services



“John Wick: Chapter 2”

Mark Stoeckinger, Alan Rankin, Andy Koyama, Martyn Zub, Gabe Serrano // Formosa Group



“Doctor Strange”

Shannon Mills, Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, Dan Laurie // Skywalker Sound

Outstanding Sound – Television



WINNERS (TIE):

“Stranger Things – Chapter 8: The Upside Down”

Craig Henighan // FOX

Bradley North, Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Jordan Wilby, Tiffany S. Griffith // Technicolor – Hollywood



“American Gods – The Bone Orchard”

Bradley North, Joseph DeAngelis, Kenneth Kobett, David Werntz, Tiffany S. Griffith // Technicolor – Hollywood

“Underground – Soldier”

Larry Goeb, Mark Linden, Tara Paul // Sony Pictures Post



“Game of Thrones – The Spoils of War”

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Paula Fairfield, Mathew Waters, CAS, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Bradley C. Katona, Paul Bercovitch // Formosa Group



“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble”

Pete Horner // Skywalker Sound

Dimitri Tisseyre // Envelope Music + Sound

Dennis Hamlin // Hamlin Sound

Outstanding Sound – Commercial



WINNER:

Rio 2016 Paralympic Games – “We're The Superhumans”

Anthony Moore // Factory

Honda – “Up”

Anthony Moore, Neil Johnson, Jack Hallett // Factory

Sian Rogers // SIREN



Virgin Media – “This Is Fibre”

Anthony Moore // Factory



Kia – “Hero's Journey”

Nathan Dubin // Margarita Mix Santa Monica

SEAT – “Moments”

Doobie White // Therapy Studios



Outstanding Visual Effects







Outstanding Visual Effects – Feature Film



WINNER:

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Luke Millar, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett // Weta Digital



“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Gary Brozenich, Sheldon Stopsack, Patrick Ledda, Richard Clegg, Richard Little // MPC



“Beauty and the Beast”

Kyle McCulloch, Glen Pratt, Richard Hoover, Dale Newton, Neil Weatherley // Framestore



“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Guy Williams, Kevin Andrew Smith, Charles Tait, Daniel Macarin, David Clayton // Weta Digital



“Ghost in the Shell”

Guillaume Rocheron, Axel Bonami, Arundi Asregadoo, Pier Lefebvre, Ruslan Borysov // MPC

Outstanding Visual Effects – Television



WINNER:

“Black Sails – XXIX”

Erik Henry

Yafei Wu, Nicklas Andersson, David Wahlberg // Important Looking Pirates

Martin Lippman // Rodeo



“The Crown – Windsor”

Ben Turner, Tom Debenham, Oliver Cubbage, Lionel Heath, Charlie Bennett // One of Us



“Taboo – Episode One”

Henry Badgett, Nic Birmingham, Simon Rowe, Alexander Kirichenko, Finlay Duncan // BlueBolt VFX



“Ripper Street – Occurrence Reports"

Ed Bruce, Nicholas Murphy, Denny Cahill, Piotr Swigut, Mark Pinheiro // Screen Scene



“Westworld – The Bicameral Mind”

Jay Worth // Deep Water FX



Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahren, Jens Tenland // Important Looking Pirates

Paul Ghezzo // COSA VFX

Outstanding Visual Effects – Commercial



WINNER:

Kia – "Hero’s Journey"

Robert Sethi, Chris Knight, Tom Graham, Jason Bergman // The Mill



Walmart – “Lost & Found”

Morgan MacCuish, Michael Ralla, Aron Hjartarson, Todd Herman // Framestore



Honda – “Keep the Peace”

Laurent Ledru, Georgia Tribuiani, Justin Booth-Clibborn, Ellen Turner // Psyop



Nespresso – “Comin’ Home”

Matt Pascuzzi, Martin Lazaro, Murray Butler, Nick Fraser, Callum McKevney // Framestore



Walmart – “The Gift”

Mike Warner, Kurt Lawson, Charles Trippe, Robby Geis // ZERO VFX



The following special awards, which were previously announced, were also presented this evening:



HPA Engineering Excellence Award

Sponsored by HGST



2017 Winners:

Colorfront // Colorfront Engine

Dolby // Dolby Vision Post-Production Tools

RED Digital Cinema // WEAPON 8K Vista Vision

SGO // Mistika VR



Honorable Mentions were awarded to Canon USA, Inc. for Critical Viewing Reference Displays and to Eizo, Inc. for ColorEdge CG318-4K.



The HPA Engineering Excellence Award is recognized as one of the most important technology honors in the industry, spotlighting companies and individuals who draw upon technical and creative ingenuity to develop breakthrough technologies. Submissions for this peer-judged award may include products or processes, and must represent a step forward for its industry beneficiaries.



HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation



2017 Winner:

NASA, Amazon Web Services, and AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services Company // The First Live 4K Stream from the International Space Station



The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation recognizes companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, whether in the development of workflow and process to support creative storytelling or in technical innovation. The Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation is conferred by a jury of industry experts.



HPA Lifetime Achievement Award



2017 Honoree: Larry Chernoff



The HPA Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who is recognized for his or her service and commitment to the professional media content industry. The mission of the award is to give recognition to individuals who have, with great service, dedicated their careers to the betterment of the industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given at the discretion of the HPA Board of Directors and the HPA Awards Committee. It is not bestowed every year.



