Massive Growth for Indie SFX as ‘A Sound Effect’ Turns Three and Celebrates with up to 80% Off Sale

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 20th, 2016 – A Sound Effect, the community-based, sound effects (SFX) online marketplace, turns three this week, and celebrates with the biggest sale in the site's history, with several hundred sound effects libraries on sale at up to 80% off. Independent sound effects are booming, and there are now more than 1400 individual sound effects libraries available in the carefully-curated collection on A Sound Effect. They cover everything from exotic bugs to drainpipes and everything in between.

Sound has never been more important when it comes to grabbing the attention of today’s gamers, and film/TV audiences. The unique collections at A Sound Effect offer a focused alternative to conventional, cover-it-all sound libraries allowing editors to buy smaller, targeted libraries, as they need them.

"A Sound Effect is an amazing resource for sound designers worldwide. To have so many different sound libraries available, with recordings from all over the world, including sounds you might have never thought of, is just fantastic,” said Craig Henighan, sound designer, supervising sound editor, and sound re-recording mixer for films and shows such as Stranger Things, Mother!,Deadpool, and Black Swan. “Asbjoern is constantly updating the site with fresh and interesting sounds, so it’s always fun and inspiring for me to look through the website.”



Founded by composer and producer Asbjoern Andersen, A Sound Effect was created as a one-stop-shop for the many and varied high-quality libraries that were previously only available to those lucky enough to be able to find them.

“The A Sound Effect marketplace bridges the gap between creative people who are looking for unique sounds to differentiate their project and those creating sounds every day,” says Andersen. “There’s no need to pay for a big library full of sounds you don’t need. If you just need the sound of old radios, then why pay for more gunshots, whooshes and car-bys?”

A Sound Effect has also teamed up with independent sound effects creator Sampletraxx to offer an exclusive collection of 62 premium sound effects - this collection comes free with any purchase from A Sound Effect.

The sale runs from November 20th till November 27th, and covers Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well.

A Sound Effect offers a single, simple license agreement for all the independent sound libraries on the site. This means that users are always covered by the same, clear agreement no matter how many individual designers they purchase sounds from.

Sale page: https://www.asoundeffect.com/superb-sound-effects-sale/