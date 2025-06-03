S&P Analysis: GenAI Software Market Will Hit $85 Billion by 2029

A new analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence projects revenues from the generative AI software market will reach $85 billion by 2029, up from about $16 billion in 2024.

That translates into a 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over that period, even though the researchers acknowledged the difficulty in getting a firm handle on how advances in GenAI research will translate into commercial opportunities. There are also ongoing uncertainties regarding the appetite for long-term enterprise investment and market readiness for different solutions.

In media and entertainment, developments in generative AI solutions have been particularly closely watched for their potential to produce video, generate advertising, create content and automate various operations, including software coding.

In releasing the new study, S&P Global Market Intelligence highlighted key points about the market's prospects:

