AIMS Welcomes Adder Technology and Cologne Broadcasting Center as Associate Members

BOTHELL, Wash. — Nov. 15, 2017 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced two new associate members: Adder Technology and Cologne Broadcasting Center (CBC). By joining AIMS, the companies are supporting a standards-based approach to IP interoperability.

Adder designs and manufactures an advanced range of KVM switches, extenders, and IP solutions that enable the reliable control of local, remote, and global IT systems. Adder's products cover a variety of applications, with its KVM-via-IP product range showing particular growth. Adder's KVM-via-IP solutions enable the secure global access and control of IT systems.

CBC is home to all companies and networks of German media enterprise Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. Since its establishment in 1994, CBC has become one of the leading broadcasting and television production companies in Germany. Numerous renowned TV stations and producers rely on the company's know-how and state-of-the-art technology and value its wide array of individualized services — from ingest to studio production, postproduction to playout, SNG to teleport, and digital archives to consulting. As one of the world's leading media and broadcasting centers, CBC is on the forefront of deploying IP technology for video transport.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

