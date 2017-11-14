Middle Atlantic Earns Patent for RSH 1 RU Custom Rackshelf

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Nov. 14, 2017 — Middle Atlantic Products today announced it has been awarded patent number 9,648,771 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its RSH Series 1 RU Custom Rackshelf. Part of the CEDIA Hall of Fame-honored RSH Series, the 1 RU rackmount solution features the series' innovative snap-together assembly that speeds up integration and a front-face design that addresses the need for quick and easy last-minute equipment installation and upgrades, and for performing ongoing system maintenance.

"At the core of Middle Atlantic's offering is the goal of optimizing the integration process with solutions that support today's evolving integrator workflow," said Keith Carney, vice president, engineering and compliance at Middle Atlantic. "The RSH 1 RU was designed with key engineering features that make this possible, and this patent identifies our commitment to ensuring that our customers have the highest quality infrastructure solutions to create the best installation experience."

Accommodating smaller devices that previously required a two-space shelf, the new single-space RSH Custom Rackshelf saves crucial rack space, conforming to ever-changing AV needs. Its tool-less, knockdown assembly greatly simplifies installations, while its mounting capabilities ensure a clean and professional look. Because its faceplate attaches to the shelf after installation, integrators can mount the shelf with or without a component. This unique face-after design addresses the need for quick and easy last-minute equipment installation and upgrades, and for performing ongoing system maintenance.

Leveraging Middle Atlantic's patented UMS mounting pattern, and offering a choice of 8- or 11.5-inch depths, integrators can attach additional small devices to the shelf, supporting mounting flexibility beyond larger AV system components. The new offering is tested to meet the highest standards in safety and reliability with a UL/ETL weight rating protecting installed equipment up to 35 pounds.

Middle Atlantic's unmatched RSH selection provides complete flexibility to mount any custom device according to weight, size, and finish as well as accommodates multiple devices with simple mounting and clamping options. To ensure ease of ordering, Middle Atlantic offers the industry's most comprehensive, 11,000+ measured unit database. If a particular component isn't listed, the company will measure and add it to this growing custom rackmount database.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North & Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Solarfective, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/171114MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_RSH.jpg

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@middleatlantic%20Earns%20Patent%20for%20RSH%201%20RU%20Custom%20Rackshelf%20%20%23AVTweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2hqZHxq

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.