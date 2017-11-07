YES Launches Live UHD-HDR Channel With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nov. 7, 2017 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that YES, a tier 1 direct broadcast satellite television provider in Israel, is using Harmonic's software-based Electra encoding platform for its new live UHD channel. AVCOM, a world-class local system integrator, ensured a smooth deployment. Leveraging the HEVC video codec, Harmonic's Electra system allows YES to deliver high-quality UHD-HDR linear video content to over 1 million subscribers at the lowest possible bitrates.

"Our goal was to become the first broadcaster in the region to deliver UHD-HDR live content, including popular sports events. Harmonic's expertise in compression efficiency helped us to achieve that dream," said Itzhak Elyakim, chief technology officer at YES. "We chose Harmonic's Electra video system for encoding based on the stunning picture quality and bandwidth efficiency it provides for UHD 4K live delivery. We have been a Harmonic customer for many years and appreciate that their solution is based on a scalable design that will make it easy to expand our UHD channel lineup."

Shipments of 4K HDR TV sets are expected to exceed 30 million by 2020, according to IHS. Harmonic's Electra VS solution will help YES capitalize on the increased consumer demand for UHD 4K content, differentiating the broadcaster from other content providers by delivering crystal-clear video in HDR. The software-based system is extremely flexible, allowing YES to input and encode live UHD SDI and IP streams. The Electra encoding platform is at the heart of a complete video delivery solution from Harmonic that also includes ProStream® X video stream processor for DVB- CSAV3 encryption and NMX network management.

"By launching an UHD-HDR channel, YES is making the television experience so much more visually appealing for subscribers," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA and LATAM, at Harmonic. "Harmonic was an early supporter of UHD HDR and through our Electra solution, we enable our customers to deliver stunning video quality in the most cost-efficient manner possible."

