Easy Loudness Joins Jünger Audio’s D*AP Family

German manufacturer Jünger Audio has announced the launch of Easy Loudness, a new and slim line addition to its successful family of D*AP digital audio processors.

Aimed at stereo television and radio broadcasters, Easy Loudness is a digital audio processor that delivers Jünger Audio’s renowned performance with an extensively redesigned web user interface for maximum ease of use and intelligibility.

Easy Loudness is available in two versions – one with an integrated 3G SDI interface and the other with a DANTE™/AES67 AoIP interface. Both versions feature two independent stereo programs which incorporate the company’s audibly transparent Level Magic™ algorithm that can adjust audio from any source, at any time, to the right level with no breathing, pumping, or distortion.

Easy Loudness is optimized to run immediately with an established audio connection and requires only minimal configuration. The Easy Loudness web interface has been reworked so that the most important parameters of the operating system are directly accessible from the home page, thus making it very simple to use. In addition to the main interface the device is equipped with an AES/EBU interface to receive a fall back signal. Automatic fail over switching, dual power supplies, SNMP system monitoring, as well as full loudness monitoring and a simple yet powerful snapshot functionality are only fractions of its comprehensive feature set.

In keeping with all the products in Jünger Audio’s D*AP family, Easy Loudness furthers the concept of Smart Audio by allowing broadcasters to invest in simple, reliable and predictable equipment that can automatically deliver controlled audio content while maintaining the high quality that consumers rightly expect. Jünger Audio’s Smart Audio devices employ the industry standard Ember+ remote protocol, allowing them to seamlessly integrate with an increasingly wide range of compatible equipment including playout automation systems, logging and monitoring processes.

https://www.junger-audio.com/en/products/slim-line

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com