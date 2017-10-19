From Social Media Captioning to Machine Learning in QC: Telestream Leads Multiple Sessions on Cutting-edge Topics at SMPTE 2017

Nevada City, California, October 19th, 2017 –Experts from Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will be leading speaking sessions on new techniques to ensure quality and efficiency in modern media workflowsat this year’s SMPTE conference. Telestream and its industry partners will focus on the automation of digital asset creation and QC processes, and discuss best practices for captioning and subtitling social media content. Telestream will also showcase the latest streaming, automation and QC solutions on booth #208.

At the Telestream booth, Lightspeed Live Stream and Capture for enterprise streaming, processing, and distribution will be featured along with a new joint solution with IBM Aspera FASPStream that enables high-quality streaming to remote production teams for near real-time editing and production over standard IP networks. SMPTE attendees will be able to see the latest version of Wirecast Live Streaming Production Software and the Wirecast Gear companion hardware unit (v8) featuring Rendezvous, a peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multi-site production feature that supports multiple simultaneous remote streams from any Internet-connected computer or smart device.

The Vantage Media Processing Platform, at the center of media production pipelines around the world, will also be on display as well as the latest Vidchecker QC and correction software and Timed Text Speech, Telestream’s new file-based auto-transcription service for subtitling and captioning workflows with MacCaption and CaptionMaker.

Speaker sessions:

“Zen and the Art of Media in Motion: The Many Aspects of Quality in the Media Supply Chain” -- Wednesday, October 25, 3:30 – 4:00 pm



Product Managers Dominic Jackson and James Welch will provide a tutorial on the meaning of quality and of the techniques used to test it over the entire media supply chain, from production to final distribution, considering the diversity of delivery channels and devices today. Additionally, Jackson and Welch will discuss the future of QC testing, looking at how Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning will allow automation of QC processes that currently can only be reliably performed by people.

“Automating Digital Asset Production with SCTE Messages” -- Thursday, October 26, 9:30 – 10:00 am

An improved vocabulary for SCTE 104 and SCTE 35 messages enables in-band description and instructions for processing content segments of live streams: with this information, the production of live and on-demand digital assets can be automated to extract, format and brand assets to meet the various requirements of distribution partners. Telestream’s Jim Duval and Pebble Beach Systems’ Eric Openshaw describe the critical elements of designing and implementing systems that automate the creation of digital assets.

“Captioning and Subtitling for Social Media” -- Thursday, October 26, 3:30 – 4:00 pm

The average social media user does not use audio when using social media on the go. Therefore, captioning and subtitling is an essential part of publishing to social media. Telestream’s Captioning Product Manager Giovanni Galvez will discuss ways to automate captioning and subtitling along with transcoding and delivery of video with captions or subtitles. He will look at the various caption files currently supported by popular social media platforms, examine the pros and cons of making burn-in subtitles, possible changes with different platforms’ caption deliverables to support accessibility standards, and various pitfalls that could cost broadcasters time and money.