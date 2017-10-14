Iron Mountain Entertainment Services to Participate in Archiving and Restoration Panel at AES New York

— “Restoration Audio: Preservation of Your Assets Today for Tomorrow” will feature Iron Mountain’s Bob Koszela (moderator) and Kelly Pribble (panelist), alongside other industry pros —





LOS ANGELES, CA – At the upcoming Audio Engineering Society convention In New York, Iron Mountain Incorporated® Entertainment Services, the global leader in protection and preservation of entertainment content, will be represented at one of the convention’s Archiving and Restoration Track events, “Restoration Audio: Preservation of Your Assets Today for Tomorrow,” on Thursday, October 19, from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm in Room 1E14 at the Jacob Javits Center. This session is presented in association with the AES Technical Committee on Archiving Restoration and Digital Libraries.

Bob Koszela, studio manager for Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, will moderate the panel, which features panelists Kelly Pribble, audio engineer for Iron Mountain Entertainment Services; Andy Skurow, senior vault manager, Universal Music Group; GRAMMY®-winning producer/mixer/engineer Andrew Scheps (Adele, Beyoncé, U2, Green Day); and GRAMMY-winning producer/mixer/engineer Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Bryan Adams, Lenny Kravitz).

Preservation techniques and best practices are continuing to evolve, offering music creators a growing variety of new methods to preserve sound recordings for generations to come. Along with these innovations, the advancement of restoration and remediation technologies and capabilities is breathing new life into fragile historic media once left for dead. Taken together, these developments are opening new opportunities for the entertainment industry as it seeks innovative ways to utilize audio content and improve the audience experience. This panel will explore strategies to capitalize on those opportunities while focusing on best practices for archiving sound recordings, the challenges in remediation, new restoration techniques, modern deliverables and new revenue streams.