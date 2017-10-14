Exclusive AES New York 2017 One World Trade Center Broadcast Operations Event Slated for Oct 18













— Open to AES New York 2017 advance registrants, the special event is part of the Convention’s Broadcast and Streaming Track —

New York, NY — There are myriad perspectives from which to view One World Trade Center’s rebuilding after the tragedies of 9/11. From the broadcast perspective, 2017 marks a notable milestone – the resumption of television transmission from atop One WTC. The latest transmitter and antenna technology will be deployed at One WTC, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere at a symbolic 1,776 feet in height; it will resume broadcast operations as one of the world’s elite broadcast centers.

The consistently rich program of the Broadcast and Streaming Track of the Audio Engineering Society’s annual convention will uphold that tradition at AES New York 2017, to be held in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center, October 18 – 21. Included in the Track’s schedule is an exclusive event at One WTC on the Convention’s opening night.

“Following on the success of the sold-out Empire State Building event at the AES New York 2015 Convention,” said David Bialik, Chair of the highly-regarded Broadcast and Streaming Track for over three-decades, “the Audio Engineering Society is privileged to have a guided tour by John Lyons of the Durst Organization to the One World Trade Center broadcast facility as it prepares to begin operation before year’s end. It is a singular privilege to be able to offer this opportunity to AES New York 2017 attendees.” The event will cover the design, development and technology of this state-of-the-art facility.

The event, while open to all convention attendees registered by the end-of-day October 3, is strictly limited in capacity and requires mandatory pre-registration. Registered Convention attendees can apply for an event ticket on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern on October 9 at http://www.aes.org/events/143/broadcast/wtcregistration/. Individuals can only register themselves; there will be no “plus-one” or group registration options.

The October 18 event will begin promptly at 7:30 PM. Once the event attendees are confirmed, ticket holders will be provided details on where to enter One WTC, identification required and easy subway instructions.