dotstudioPRO Launches a Digital Brand Integration Experience For Lifetime's American Beauty Star Powered By Source Digital's Commerce-In-Content Platform

BURBANK, CA, OCTOBER 12, 2017 - dotstudioPRO, a leading online video platform powering clients' multi-device streaming networks, announces the launch of a digital video e-commerce platform, a fully brand integrated web and mobile responsive experience, for Lifetime Network's newest show American Beauty Star.

Fully integrated with dotstudioPRO's video platform, Source Digital'sSourceSync.io delivers an immersive in video attribution and commerce layer where viewers have the ability to dive deeper into the reality competition with integrated e-commerce and personalized discovery. Similar to engaging with Amazon X-Ray while watching digital content, viewers can instantly explore information about the host, judges and contestants. Going beyond X-Ray, the integration of dotstudioPRO's video platform with SourceSync.io, allows viewers to engage with any brand and its affiliates by purchasing products at any moment in time in the owned and operated environment, through an interactive embeddable player.

To support the new competition series where 12 hair and makeup professionals become beauty directors responsible for creating an overall look for their models, dotstudioPRO and Source Digital provide the framework for the producers at Herrick Entertainment to maximize creative content that fully integrates brand partnerships, seamlessly distributing premium video content and e-commerce directly to fans from a single dashboard across connected devices.

"With the dotstudioPRO platform as the foundation for the American Beauty Star online video presence, a solution has been put in place that facilitates all the elements of the digital ecosystem that goes beyond just being a website," says Joe Pascual, CEO, dotstudioPRO. "Featuring the latest video content from the weekly show, including exclusive tutorials, beauty tips, cast information, blogs and exclusive opportunities to purchase product used in the competition, the American Beauty Star brand can now build a business that expands beyond one property where it can leverage its video library to create a unique e-commerce opportunity."

Taking the online video experience a step further by applying Source Digital's technology, the "American Beauty Star" platform delivers a completely new revenue stream around brand and product integration.

"Allowing viewer-activated personalized video experiences across any screen exemplifies what Source Digital and the SourceSync.io platform does," says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. "By integrating our technology, American Beauty Star online content can achieve a new layer of additional revenue, track brand integration value, and provide an unlimited opportunity for viewers to discover show related experiences based on personal preference. We believe that beyond the revenue and micro analytics, our service will ultimately improve customer engagement and loyalty for Herrick Entertainment."

"dotstudioPRO's proven results as a multi-device streaming video solution and ad monetization platform made it the perfect companion for a series like American Beauty Star," said Executive Producer Norton Herrick, Herrick Entertainment. "Additionally, with the cutting edit interactive scroll over commerce technology supplied by Source Digital, we are able to provide series sponsors with a digital ecosystem unlike any other series."

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a next generation Online Video Platform, powering clients' multi-device streaming networks. Unlike our Legacy competitors, dotstudioPRO has proven that we can launch clients in an enterprise level solution, across multiple platforms and devices in less than 8 weeks. Clients can choose a combination of AVOD and VOD/SVOD to monetize their content. Our platform also offers a global video marketplace of over 25,000 videos that can be syndicated to clients OTT offering in-platform, without the need for complex distribution deals. For more information, visit www.dotstudioPRO.com.

About Source Digital

Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in content monetization strategies letting viewers dive deeper into their favorite programs. Industry-leading experts developed the Source Digital platform, offering a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform connecting a new generation of content viewers. The platform allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their broadcast or streamed programs directly connecting to viewers, allowing them to instantly access and discover related experiences from their favorite device - smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.

ABOUT HERRICK ENTERTAINMENT

Herrick Entertainment is a motion picture, television and Broadway theater production and financing company committed to providing audiences with high quality filmed entertainment and Broadway shows. The company's past theatrical projects include the films 2 Guns, starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg; Oscar nominated Lone Survivor starring Mark Wahlberg; and the coming of age film Very Good Girls starring Dakota Fanning, Liz Olsen and Demi Moore. Herrick Entertainment is also involved with numerous award-winning Broadway shows including four-time Tony nominated show Waitress, Tony award-winning Broadway revival of Pippin, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Tony award-winning Broadway revival Hair, Tony award-winning Exit the King. American Beauty Star airing on Lifetime marks Herrick Entertainment's first foray into reality television. Herrick Entertainment is an affiliate of The Herrick Company, Inc., which includes an extensive real estate portfolio, renewable energy and partnership in Thoroughbred horses, including Kentucky Derby winning horse Animal Kingdom and 2017 Belmont winner, Tapwrit.