EvoStream Launches Next-Generation Server and Video Streaming Software

San Diego, Calif., October 11, 2017 –EvoStream Inc., a global technology OEM enabling company specializing in live low-latencyvideo streaming software, has brought its next-generation server and video streaming software to market. Available immediately, Evostream 2.0 provides OEMs with a broader palette to integrate video streams into existing hardware and software platforms, with an amplified value proposition that touches multi-platform delivery and adaptive bit-rate streaming among other benefits.

At its core, the EvoStreamMedia Server (EMS) is an engine for greater efficiency in live streaming video – both as a software agent for smart content generation devices and a software engine for content distribution platforms. EvoStream partners with hardware and device development teams to integrate its middleware software into a range of firmware – spanning multiple technologies, standards and protocols.

The initial EMS release exceled in helping OEMs in the security, video surveillance and audio-visual markets integrate live streaming video to and from a variety of connected devices, appliances and services. This was in part due to EvoStream’s core technical competencies of low-latency from image capture to delivery and seamless adaptability to cloud systems and embedded platforms. The company later incorporatedtechnical innovations across peer-to-peer streaming, HTML5 media players, metadata integrationand cost-effective transcoding via RaspberryPi.

EvoStream 2.0 retains these superior processing capabilities while dramatically strengthening the user experience. This starts with a fully revamped, browser-based user interface that accelerates the learning curve of working withEvoStream, with all functions and features immediately accessible and self-contained within the new Application Programming Interface (API) wizard.

“As the video industry continues its march to H.265, EvoStream is staying on the leading edge providing support in version 2.0,” said WandrilleLosay, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of EvoStream. “As support grows for H.265 creation and consumption,EvoStream will continue to drive the edge in low-latency delivery of high-fidelity video.”

From a playout perspective, EvoStream 2.0 enables multiplatform video delivery with support for iOS, Android and browser-based media players and player libraries. This is due to enhanced HTML5 support that transitions EvoStream users from working with an HTML5 player applianceto a true embedded HTML5 software solution. Each of the three available players (iOS, Android, browser) seamlessly integrate real-time metadata and bi-directional command channels to provide richer streaming workflows.

To augment the live streaming products and applications of its OEM customers, EvoStream will release reference applications providing live streaming to Facebook, YouTube and EMS servers running in the cloud. These apps use the EMS to provide a full suite of streaming capabilities from mobile phones including encryption, peer-to-peer streaming and more. Libraries for integration into customer apps will be available to EvoStream OEM customers.

“While EvoStream has always exceled at bringing complicated hardware and software workflows together, EvoStream 2.0 removes any complication from the user perspective,” said Losay. “EvoStream2.0 simplifies the integration onto OEM systems while introducing new functionality that brings new freedom and flexibility for the user. We anticipate that these new features will also open EvoStream to a completely new set of OEM users across Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and other emerging markets that require video streaming services embedded within their end-to-end workflows.”

As with the initial Evostream release,EvoStream 2.0 runs on any platform, appliance or device including standalone servers, server racks, public and private clouds and other distribution channels using common APIs.Moving forward, the company expects to introduce new player apps in future EvoStream 2.0 releases that will provide additional flexibility for video stream management and delivery, among other enhancements.

For more information about the value proposition for live video and metadata streaming from EvoStream

