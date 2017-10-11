Tedial to Present Evolution End-to-End IMF Solution at NAB NY 2017

Malaga, Spain –Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, will present its Tedial Evolution MAM Workflow system to visitors attending NAB Show New York 2017 in booth N470. NAB Show New York, one of the industry’s fastest growing events with more than 6,800 attendees and 300 exhibitors, showcases the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecom professionals. It will be held on October 18-19 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

The Company will highlight Evolution, the award-winning MAM workflow system for the preparation, management and packaging of distribution, including versioning, OTT, VOD and on-line distribution. Tedial Evolution enterprise MAM tools include the world leading Evolution Version Factory, a game-changing solution in software innovation as well as their media-centric Evolution BPM, the only workflow engine designed for media operations with unlimited scalability. Tedial’s products and expertise have made the Company the top world performer in multi-site, enterprise wide distribution solutions.

End-to-End IMF Functionality

Focusing on efficiency, Tedial will demonstrate an end-to-end Interoperable Master Format (IMF) workflow that applies SMPTE IMF standards to provide a reliable on-premises and proven SaaS cloud solution for real world distribution applications. Connected to Tedial’s award-winning Evolution Version Factory, the world’s only one-in/unlimited output automated media distribution workflow, this one-of-a-kind solution provides the cost savings of an IMF plant with an end-location driven, single workflow for managing OTT, VOD and specialized media distribution. Tedial architecture supports UHD and HDR and provides adopters with enhanced multi-versioning support, and can address late pending components for previous watermarked versions.

Evolution Dashboard tools forReal-time Statistics and Reporting

Complete monitoring is fundamental to maximize business efficiency and profitability. Tedial Evolution’s Evolution Dashboard tools allow real-time monitoring of key performance indicators and reporting tools to measure business efficiency and capacity, allowing users to track business processes and help customers reach their goals.

Augmented Storage (AST)

Tedial will also show its Augmented Storage (AST), the next level in Hierarchical Storage Management, to address the needs of multi-site enterprise clients. AST provides the most secure method of controlling tiers of storage across departments or across continents, bringing content owners a safe, reliable and cost-efficient storage system for cloud workflows and hybrid scenarios as it virtualizes file locations. For those customers managing a multi-site, distributed operation, AST can transparently manage the same content in multiple locations, automating task assignment and data transfers as needed. Its resilient and scalable “Cloud First” design allows facilities to grow according to their needs, dynamically adapting to workload peaks, and provides the highest level of security to protect content and limit access to only those authorized.

Full Operation in The Cloud

Tedial has been providing native support for cloud and cloud hybrid operations for over six years with multiple installations around the globe. As a result of the continuous improvements in its solutions, Tedial’s full operation in the Cloud now features multi-resolution MPEG-DASH to enable full Web GUI without media browsing issues, and completely integrates to Adobe Premier Pro CC, Adobe After Effects integration, and AVID Media Central. Content is processed and moved independent of storage locale, enabling minimal transfers in local high-res operations such as content repurposing, corrections, etc., making content available transparently for the end-users, regardless of location.

Company executives will be on-hand to explain how Tedial’s system architecture has been tailored for the Cloud with a flexible infrastructure and native S3 support.

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

