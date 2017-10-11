Adorama to Exhibit Pro Audio and Video Solutions at AES and NAB New York this October



New York, NY – October 10, 2017 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will be exhibiting at top trade shows for audio and video professionals in New York City this October: NAB Show New York (October18-19) and AES New York 2017 (October 18-20), which will be co-located at the Javits Convention Center. Offering an extensive catalogue of equipment for audio and video professionals, Adorama is the one-stop- shop and a must-visit at both trade shows to provide attendees with sound guidance, easy procurement options, special discounts and much more.



See the Canon C200, Panasonic EVA-1 and RED Cameras at NAB Show NY At this year’s NAB Show New York, Adorama (booth N859) will be giving attendees the chance to experience top camera and acquisition equipment, including full camera system setups for the Canon C200 and Panasonic EVA-1, which will be outfitted with gear from ARRI, Atomos, Convergent Design, Sachtler, Small HD and others.



Also on display at the Adorama NAB NYC booth will be the RED Epic, RED Scarlet, RED Weapon and RED Raven. As an authorized dealer of RED DIGITAL CINEMA ® cameras and filmmaking accessories, now shipping from Adorama, filmmakers and video pros can look to Adorama for their professional cameras and digital cinema needs.



Attendees to the NAB Show can meet with experts from the recently launched Adorama Business Solutions team, who will be onsite at the show. The Adorama Business Solutions experience includes one-to- one managed customer relationships, giving customers a dedicated point of contact for all product questions, further strengthening the connection between enterprise customers and Adorama. Through the Technical Services team, Adorama is able to provide a 360-degree service, giving customers support at every step from initial consultation, to delivery, to post-installation. Stop by the Adorama booth to meet with experts, get hands-on with the newest gear on the market, and to enjoy a cup of coffee.



Pro Audio for Electronic News Gathering from Adorama at AES

At AES New York 2017, Adorama (booth 847) will be showcasing pro audio equipment for electronic news gathering. Attendees can visit Adorama for a comparison demo across wireless transmitters from Azden, indiePro, Lectrosonics, Nady, Samson, Sennheiser and Shure to help identify the best transmitter and lavalier mic suited for their needs. Also on display will be professional monitor headphones from Audio Technica, an 18-Input 12-Bus Digital iPad/Tablet Mixer from Behringer, handheld microphone system from Azden, and more. All attendees who visit the Adorama booth and have their badge scanned will be automatically ended for a chance to win Shure SRH1540 Premium Closed-Back Headphones (a $499 value).



Schedule a Press Briefing with Adorama at NAB and AES New York

Members of the NAB New York and AES registered press are invited to schedule a briefing with an expert from the Adorama team. For more information or to schedule a briefing, please contact Megan Linebarger at megan@zazilmediagroup.com.



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.



Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



Press Contact

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

(e) megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674