Boxer announces appointment of Peter Jones as Sales Manager

Harpenden UK, 10 October 2017 — Boxer, a leading UK solution provider for the video, film and TV markets, today announced the appointment of Peter Jones as Sales Manager.

Jones will work closely with Boxer’s Sales team to reinforce existing customer relationships and forge new ones; establish and drive efforts to meet sales targets; and devise and implement Sales team strategies.

Jones comes to Boxer with a vast repository of broadcast industry experience, including eight years in various senior sales, management, and marketing roles at FOR-A UK, including managing director.

Jayson Chase, Commercial Director at Boxer commented, “We are delighted to welcome someone of Peter’s calibre to our team. He is exceptionally knowledgeable across all aspects of broadcast technology sales and management, but most importantly, his depth of experience will accrue to the benefit of Boxer customers, existing and new, worldwide.”

Jones added, “With the advent of IP, 4K/UHD, and the new technologies and systems designed to exploit them, Boxer is singularly poised to ease its clients’ transition to these exciting new production options. I have worked with many of Boxer’s clients in my career and look forward to revitalising those relationships and building new ones on Boxer’s behalf.”

Boxer has worked in the broadcast and post-production arenas for more than 25 years in sales, support, and service roles for clients including Arqiva, BBC, BSkyB, ThomsonReuters, Channel 4, Perform Group, ITV, ITN, The Mill, MPC, Technicolor, Travel Channel and Liverpool FCTV among others.

Jones’s appointment is effective immediately.