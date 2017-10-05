Barnfind Builds Fiber Transmission Network for Annual BRICS Summit Produced by Xiamen TV

Xiamen, China – Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, provided the infrastructure for a fiber optic transmission system used by Xiamen TV to produce the 9th annual BRICS Summit. BRICS, an association of the world's five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, convened in host city Xiamen from September 3rd – 5th at Xiamen International Conference Center.

Working with its local Chinese partner, DIGIRED, Barnfind provided a sophisticated configuration of fiber optical transmission systems that served the public signal control center and facilitated transmission between multiple studios and OB Vans.

Barnfind’s BarnOne frames and BarnMini family of modules, chosen for their flexibility and stability, played a critical role in this large-scale fiber transmission. The system comprised over 100 different types of BarnMini’s and 13 BTF1-02 BarnOne frames for a complete optical fiber network. Following the Summit, the products were integrated into many different applications within the Xiamen TV Station.

“We didn’t have to replace the cables like in the old days of traditional fiber-optic transceivers, we just used BarnOne’s built-in matrix,” said Mr. Chen Can of DIGIRED, Barnfind’s Chinese Mainland Master Distributor in Guangzhou. “It is so easy to operate the BarnOne frames with Barnstudio, and we also had the pleasure of using Barnfind’s world class signal redundancy that gave the end user maximum security as a premium. Anything can be switched between different signal types, like HDMI and SDI, in order to quickly meet a number of signal interface requirements. At the same time we did a lot of quad 4K supported (4x 3G) signal mode transmission that was very important to the Xiamen BRICS IBC news center transmission system”,

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind's "no-cost" control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO (LSB/VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Barnfind offers the world's most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency.

