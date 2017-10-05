FSR Goes West with Appointment of Pacific Coast Associates as Newest Manufacturer’s Rep

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR,a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the Pro AV and Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) markets is strengthening its presence in the western US by appointing Pacific Coast Associates of Benicia, California as a Manufacturers Representative. Effective immediately, Pacific Coast Associates will support FSR’s entire line of audio video switchers and interfaces; infrastructure products which include wall, floor, ceiling and table boxes and wiring systems; control solutions and collaboration systems in Northern California and Hawaii.

“We’re delighted to bring Pacific Coast Associates onboard as our newest manufacturers representatives,” said Chaz Porter, FSR director of global sales. “Their extensive experience in the AV infrastructure and integration segments of the market will serve as a great advantage to our customers in the far western regions of the country.”

“We are always seeking the best products to offer our customers, and FSR fits in perfectly,” said Rick Fazenback, principle of Pacific Coast Associates. “We are committed to providing better and more effective solutions that will work now, and in the future. FSR is always on the cutting edge and we look forward to integrating their products and providing better and more effective solutions for our customers.”

FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, connectivity boxes and collaboration systems from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

