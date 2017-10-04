Pond5 and Filmmakers Alliance Partner for Filmmaking Challenge with Over $4,000 in Prizes

New York City, NY – October 4, 2017 –Pond5 — the world’s largest marketplace for royalty-free HD and 4K video — and the LA-based Filmmakers Alliance have teamed up to host a short-film challenge with more than $4,000 in prizes, with a screening and awards ceremony set to take place in Los Angeles on November 8th. Learn more about the “How Will You Tell Your Story” film challenge hosted by Pond5 and Filmmakers Alliance.

To take part in the contest, entrants need to create a short film (2-5 minutes) incorporating footage from the Pond5 collection (available to participants free of charge for use in the competition). The top 10 films entered will be screened at the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Montalban Theater on November 8th, where the judges will select the winners.

The Grand Prize is $2,000 plus an annual Pond5 membership (worth $499), with additional prizes for first and second place winners. With industry judges including film and TV producer Bonnie Bruckheimer, festival programmer and producer Ana Souza (Sundance, LA Film Festival), and Shorts HD/Movies That Matter VP of Global Acquisitions Linda Olszewski, the Pond5 “How Will You Tell Your Story?” contest is open to all filmmakers.

For full details on how to enter and complete terms and conditions, visit https://howwillyoutellyourstory.splashthat.com.

About Pond5

Pond5 is transforming the role of video in the creative process by connecting producers, creative directors, and editors to more than 60,000 filmmakers and creators in over 150 countries. The company improves creative workflow through its innovative artist technology, easy-to-use platform, best-in-class licenses and support, and ever-growing library of more than 8 million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of photos, music tracks, sound effects, and other high-quality media. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices located in New York, Dublin, and Prague. To learn more about Pond5’s team and products, visit https://www.pond5.com/.

Press Contact:

Alexis Isaacs

Zazil Media Group

(e) alexis@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (773) 816-7944