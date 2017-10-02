Neutrik USA Debuts etherCON CAT6A Feedthrough Coupler

Charlotte, NC – AES Booth 529 / NAB NY N271… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, announces the new etherCON Cat 6A feedthrough coupler NE8FFX6-W. Accommodating Neutrik’s etherCON Cat 5 and etherCON Cat 6A cable carriers as well as standard RJ45 plugs, NE8FFX6-W features full 10-Gbit bandwidth along with IP65 ingress protection when mated to cables equipped with Neutrik’s NE8MX6 family of etherCON Cat 6A cable connectors. A unique barrel design distinguishes NE8FFX6-W from its etherCON Cat 5 cousin, the rectangular NE8FF.

Neutrik connectors are recognized globally for both their performance and reliability, and the new etherCON Cat 6A feedthrough coupler is no exception. This robust adapter offers the proven security of Neutrik’s million-fold proven robust latch lock system—ensuring trouble-free signal transmission for the most demanding applications. With its revolutionary small form factor, Neutrik’s etherCON Cat 6A feedthrough coupler is a problem solver that will be welcomed by AV users who need durable, high-performance solutions to extend their existing category cabling.

Fred Morgenstern, Neutrik USA’s Product Director, commented on the new etherCON Cat 6A feedthrough coupler, “We expect users to be delighted with NE8FFX6-W’s high performance, compact and unique size, and superior liquid and dirt/dust resistance. The preliminary response from our customers is that this will be a popular and highly useful accessory.”

Neutrik’s etherCON Cat 6A feedthrough coupler will be available Q3, 2017. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

###