AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium program offers unique education opportunities

- Talented team of presenters and educators finalizing tutorial program -

New York City — The inaugural AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio is a unique education and training program from the Audio Engineering Society targeted at working professionals in the live sound, recording and performance-audio communities. The four-day international symposium, which will be held concurrently with the 2018 NAMM Show from January 25-28 in Anaheim, CA, comprises a series of Training Academies and related sessions on line-array technologies, live-sound mixing consoles, wireless systems and studio environments, in addition to tutorials on system measurement and optimization, plus a selection of technical papers in related fields. These must-attend classes will be held within the Anaheim Hilton Hotel’s NAMM Education Campus, adjacent to a brand-new pro-audio exhibit space.



“AES@NAMM will offer an exclusive opportunity for audio professionals to attend interactive classes taught by expert presenters,” states AES President-elect David Scheirman, a veteran sound-reinforcement industry professional. “Our instructors and trainers will offer a comprehensive range of sessions to match the constantly-evolving informational needs of career veterans and aspiring audio practitioners alike. AES@NAMM is being held at the right place - with top audio brands on display in the Convention Center - and at a time when both the TEC Awards and the Parnelli Awards are being staged together, thereby drawing an entire community of studio-production and sound-reinforcement specialists to Anaheim.”

The AES@NAMM program comprises a number of interrelated training sessions conducted by manufacturers of Line Array Loudspeaker Systems, Live Sound Consoles, Studio Digital Audio Workstations and Entertainment Wireless Technologies, in addition to Sound System Measurement & Optimization and Studio & Recording Technology.



As with all Technical Sessions at traditional Audio Engineering Society events, AES@NAMM is a fee-based symposium with limited seating secured through advance registration, open to all show attendees with a NAMM Badge. Attendees can purchase half-day or whole-day admission, with registration opening soon. Academy trainees will receive a Certificate of Attendance to confirm their participation in educational sessions.



Mark Frink, the symposium’s Director, Programming & Content states: “Our program has been carefully developed to anticipate the learning expectations of working professionals that want to bring themselves up to speed with what is happening in these critical technology areas, and learn more about how to use high-tech systems in their day-to-day activities. Everybody needs a refresher course from time to time; AES@NAMM will focus on offering no-nonsense tuition on a range of key topics.”



Renowned author and recording engineer Bobby Owsinski heads up the Studio & Recording Technology Session Series, while John Murray is coordinating the Measurement and System Optimization sessions.



The Line Array Loudspeaker System Academy will focus on the key operational features and deployment of contemporary line-source arrays, while The Live Sound Console Academy comprises day-long, hands-on sessions on control-surface orientation, with an exploration of each console’s features and use. The Studios: DAW Academy will focus on using the key components of a recording or production studio to achieve professional results with on-site live musicians, including digital audio workstations, microphones and monitor loudspeakers. The Entertainment Wireless Technology sessions will explore how to set up and use RF systems within a shrinking UHF spectrum environment. The Measurement and System Optimization sessions will spotlight current techniques for testing and fully optimizing system performance



NAMM Education Campus

AES@NAMM’s Education Campus Hotel comprises multiple rooms on the fourth floor of the Anaheim Hilton that face the Grand Plaza. Symposium sessions will run 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Thursday, January 25 through Sunday, January 28, with the last day ending at 4:00 pm.



The program also includes AES Technical Papers and Workshops, as well as special Spanish and Mandarin daily sessions.



More: www.AESatNAMM.com



