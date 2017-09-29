Genelec 8331 and 8341, The Ones Compact Coaxial Monitors, Nominated for Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Award

— Award winners will be announced Saturday, January 27, 2018, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California —

NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for four decades, is proud to announce that its 8331 and 8341 Compact Coaxial Monitors (known as “The Ones” along with the larger 8351) have been nominated for a Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Studio Monitor category. The 33rd annual TEC Awards will be presented Saturday, January 27, 2018, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

“It is a tremendous honor that our 8331 and 8341 have been nominated by industry professionals for outstanding technical achievement,” stated Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marketing Director. “It is great to be recognized by our peers for Genelec Oy’s hard work, dedication and innovation in Finland, making the 8331 and 8341 a reality. They are truly incredibly performing products.”

Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards is the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.

About Genelec 8341 / 8331 and “The Ones” Series of Compact Coaxial Monitors:

The 8341 and 8331, the world’s smallest three-way coaxial monitors, recently joined the 8351 to create a complete compact coaxial range (“The Ones”) that redefines near-field monitoring; housed in enclosures no larger than a traditional two-way Genelec 8040 or 8030, they wipe away the previous constraints of coaxial point source setups. With The Ones, Ultimate Point Source meets ultimate flexibility with Smart Active Monitoring™, the ground-breaking Genelec technology based on Genelec Loudspeaker Manager™ (GLM™) 3.0 software for PC and Mac, incorporating AutoCal™.

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.