SACHTLER AND VINTEN ANNOUNCE TRIFECTA OF AWARDS FOR FLOWTECH AT IBC2017

LONDON -- Sept. 27, 2017 -- Sachtler(R) and Vinten(R), both Vitec Group brands and global industry leaders in camera supports for more than 100 years, today announced that their revolutionary new flowtech™ carbon-fibre camera tripod technology won three awards at IBC2017. Sachtler and Vinten debuted flowtech technology at IBC2017 in the form of the flowtech 75 tripod, which is compatible with all major 75 mm fluid heads, and came away with awards from cinema5D, TVBEurope, and RedShark.

From cinema5D, flowtech 75 earned the IBC2017 Innovation Award, one of only three products to do so. cinema5D judges said, "Tripod technology hasn't seen a lot of real innovation in decades, … [but flowtech 75] showed that there is still a lot of room for making a shooter's life easier by enhancing the camera support." cinema5D capped off its award announcement with, "It's as simple as it is brilliant when you work with it."

NewBay Media's publication, TVBEurope, awarded flowtech technology with its coveted Best of Show at IBC2017. Products were judged according to a wide range of criteria, including ease of use/maintenance, performance against the category standard, richness/relevance of the feature set, value/ROI, versatility, anticipated reliability, and originality.

In its third win of the show, flowtech technology was given the RedShark Award for best camera rig/accessory at IBC2017, a category that spanned from small on-camera accessories to tripods and cranes.

flowtech tripods have unique quick-release brakes and easy-adjust levers that enable camera operators to set up and begin using the tripod in an instant. flowtech 75 is compatible with all major 75-mm fluid heads and is ideally suited for fluid heads from the Sachtler or Vinten product families. The versatile tripod is an ideal companion for digital cinema cameras, such as the Sony PXW-FS7, Blackmagic URSA Mini, and the Canon Mark II.

"When we imagined flowtech technology, we envisioned the world's fastest-deploying tripod legs in a carbon-fibre product that combines the speed and portability of a Sachtler tripod with the torsional rigidity of a Vinten. It's our way of ensuring users never miss a big shot, and we couldn't be happier with how they have embraced the technology," said Steve Kenchington, vice president of engineering at Vitec Group. "We think we've created something that will revolutionise the way camera operators work, and judging from the 'hat trick' we scored at IBC, the industry agrees. This was the perfect ending to an incredibly successful launch show for flowtech, and we're so grateful to the judges for recognizing our efforts."

More information on flowtech is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

About Sachtler

Sachtler(R), founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Offering numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a global center for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talent. Along with other leading brands in the broadcast and professional videographer industry, Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information on Sachtler, visit www.sachtler.com.

About Vinten

Vinten(R), a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems offering engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

Vinten – innovating perfect control.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags; and premium services including technical solutions, systems integration and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews and enterprises.

In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Camera Corps, JOBY, Litepanels, Lowepro, OConnor, OFFHollywood, Paralinx, RT Motion, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.

