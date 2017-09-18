OWNZONES Media Network Hires Rob Hopps as Its First Chief Security Officer

OWNZONES Media Network, the OTT EntTech company, has named Rob Hopps as Chief Security Officer and Senior Vice President, Platform Operations. The announcement, which comes at a time when security and hacking issues have become major and expensive problems for entertainment companies, was made today by Dan Goman, CEO of OWNZONES.

In this newly created position, Hopps takes on the responsibility of overseeing all information security, infrastructure and technology operations at OWNZONES. He is based at the company’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, CA.

“We are excited to have Rob as our first Chief Security Officer,” said Goman. “Rob’s newly created role underscores our commitment to protect our clients. OWNZONES will now have stronger oversight over the secure technology used across all of its OTT platforms and ensure the best and most up-to-date security is employed at all times. Rob has extensive experience and knowledge in handling cyber security threats and creating security roadmaps with exceptional organizational leadership and technology management skills.”

“I joined OWNZONES to help an incredible dynamic and talented team of software and design experts to execute as well as drive new security initiatives necessary to expand the company’s technology offerings,” said Hopps. “In my new role, I look forward to driving operations and strategies that align with Dan’s vision and that support and protect OWNZONES’ customers and employees as it continues to grow on the leading edge of content and OTT solutions.”

Hopps is a technology veteran with over 20 years leading technology operations and strategic initiatives. Most recently, Hopps served as Vice President, Corporate Information Security Officer (CISO) at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. During his tenure, Hopps developed an Information Security team and program to address deficiencies in the areas of cyber security and compliance for the $100 billion wholesale lender.

Hopps joined Federal Home Loan Bank in April 2013 as Vice President, Infrastructure and Operations and drove technology transformation by creating a hybrid cloud strategy to reduce costs and provisioning times while increasing service quality and agility.

Prior to this, Hopps held information technology positions at Liberty Mutual Group, Safeco Corporation and Pemco Insurance. A graduate of the University of Washington with a B.A. in Business Administration, Hopps is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).